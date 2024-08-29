First look at new Wallace and Gromit film, coming to BBC One this Christmas

Wallace and Gromit are back – and this time, they’ve brought along a new, high-tech helper.

The BBC has released a sneak peek at their latest adventure, Vengeance Most Fowl, featuring Wallace’s latest creation, Norbot – a smart garden gnome like no other.

Designed to handle any gardening task or “gnome improvement,” Norbot is a fast learner, incredibly efficient, and unfailingly polite. He quickly becomes a favourite among the locals, helping them with their gardening needs. But things take a darker turn when Norbot starts to show a bit too much initiative…

Vengeance Most Fowl marks the return of one of the UK’s most beloved duos, Wallace and Gromit, in a brand new feature-length adventure from the multi-award-winning studio Aardman.

The 79-minute film is set to premiere this Christmas on BBC iPlayer and BBC One in the UK and will be available on Netflix for global audiences this winter.

Earlier this year, the BBC revealed that the film would see the return of the iconic supervillain Feathers McGraw. In Vengeance Most Fowl, Wallace’s dependence on his inventions spirals out of control, leading Gromit to become increasingly worried.

His concerns prove well-founded when Norbot starts to develop an evil mind of its own. Gromit must set aside his doubts and face some sinister forces, or Wallace may never invent again.

Reece Shearsmith of League of Gentlemen and Inside No.9 fame provides the voice for Norbot, and fans got their first taste of his performance in the brand new teaser.

Ben Whitehead returns as the voice of Wallace, the eccentric, cheese-loving inventor from the North of England. Ben, who has worked closely with Peter Sallis, the original voice of Wallace, continues the tradition in this latest adventure.

The voice cast also features some big names, including Peter Kay, Lauren Patel, Diane Morgan, Adjoa Andoh, Lenny Henry, and Muzz Khan.

Nick Park and Merlin Crossingham, directors of Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl, are thrilled to introduce Norbot to the world.

“Norbot is Wallace’s most proud achievement to date, and according to Wallace, his ‘best invention ever!’” says Nick. “Garden gnomes have long been a part of Wallace and Gromit’s world, but this is no cute patio ornament. Norbot is the ultimate gnome – a smart-gnome.”

Reece Shearsmith, the voice of Norbot, added: “As a huge fan of Wallace and Gromit, it’s been such a joy to work with Nick, Merlin, and the Aardman team to bring Norbot to life in such an exciting story. I think fans of all ages are in for a treat!”

Wallace and Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl will premiere on the BBC this Christmas and will be available globally on Netflix this winter.

In the meantime, you can catch up on Wallace and Gromit’s previous adventures on BBC iPlayer.