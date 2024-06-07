One of the UK’s favourite duos, Wallace and Gromit, are back with a brand-new adventure.

Made by the multi-award-winning and independent studio Aardman, this new film will premiere on BBC and BBC iPlayer this Christmas and will be available globally on Netflix this winter.

The new film, titled Vengeance Most Fowl, is 70 minutes long and features the return of the iconic supervillain Feathers McGraw.

Gromit becomes increasingly concerned as Wallace becomes overly dependent on his inventions. His worries are justified when Wallace invents a ‘smart gnome’ that seems to develop an evil mind of its own.

But who or what could be the cause? As events spiral out of control, it’s up to Gromit to set aside his fears and battle sinister forces. If he doesn’t, Wallace may never be able to invent again!

Feathers McGraw was last seen in the 1993 BAFTA and Academy Award winning short, The Wrong Trousers.

In that film, the manipulative and calculating penguin rented a room at Wallace and Gromit’s house and used Wallace’s techno trousers to steal a blue diamond.

Rightfully behind bars ever since, he’s now back for revenge.

Ben Whitehead, a longtime collaborator with Aardman, lends his voice to the eccentric, cheese-loving inventor Wallace.

The film also features the return of Peter Kay as Chief Inspector Mackintosh, alongside new cast members Lauren Patel, Reece Shearsmith, with cameos from Diane Morgan, Adjoa Andoh, and Lenny Henry.

Creator of Wallace and Gromit and Director of Vengeance Most Fowl, Nick Park, said: “I’d had the idea of a film about garden gnomes turning bad for more than a decade, but I could never work out what made them bad.

“It occurred to me that the single most asked question I get when I meet fans is, will the penguin Feathers McGraw, Wallace and Gromit’s original antagonist from The Wrong Trousers 30 years ago, ever return?

“We’ve had fun bringing him back in cameo capacities but now, three decades on, it felt like the right time. Then it hit me: What if Feathers was involved with these gnomes? We’re hoping that this film will appeal to fans of “Gnome Noir” everywhere and that people will be gratified when they see what Feathers has been up to since The Wrong Trousers.”