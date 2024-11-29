BBC reveals secret first look at The Traitors series three

The hit reality show The Traitors is back, and it’s bringing the drama right from the start of 2025.

Series three will kick off on Wednesday, 1 January, at 8pm on BBC One and iPlayer, with host Claudia Winkleman welcoming a fresh set of contestants into this thrilling game of strategy, deceit, and trust.

This award-winning show challenges strangers to compete for up to £120,000, but with traitors hiding in their midst, alliances are tested and betrayals are guaranteed.

The new season promises not just new faces but new twists to keep viewers guessing.

You can watch a first teaser now…

Fans of the show can also dive deeper with the visualised podcast, The Traitors: Uncloaked. Hosted by comedian Ed Gamble, the podcast will offer post-episode recaps, guest interviews, theories, and analysis.

A shorter version will air on BBC Two and iPlayer after each episode, with an extended cut on BBC Sounds.

For episodes 1 and 2, The Traitors will air at 8pm. From episode 3 onwards it will air at 9pm.

Tune in every Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday night, as in the previous series.

Alongside series three, a new Celebrity Traitors spin-off will also air next year.