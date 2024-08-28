The Inbetweeners could be making a comeback

The Inbetweeners might be coming back for more, as star Joe Thomas has revealed that talks for a revival are already underway.

Joe, who played Simon in the hit Channel 4 comedy, says the whole cast is keen to reunite, a decade after their last film.

The actor hinted that another movie is more likely than a new TV series, which would see the lads far removed from their school days.

When asked about discussions for a potential comeback, Joe confirmed: “Yes, it’s happened in various forms. All of us feel it would be nice to do.”

Joe remains close friends with his co-stars James Buckley (Jay), Simon Bird (Will), and Blake Harrison (Neil).

Speaking on the Always Be Comedy podcast, Joe shared his excitement about the possibility of a reunion.

“We’re all still around, we’re all still in each other’s lives,” he said. “We all still like each other. And if the right idea came up, I think we’d want to do it.”

While Joe admitted there’s a fear of not living up to the original, he believes they have nothing left to prove.

“I’d just like to make things with the people I like,” he added.

When asked about the format of a new Inbetweeners project, Joe was clear: “I don’t think they could do another series. It would have to be a movie.”

He continued, “A movie works with the right idea, but a series would be difficult because of the timeline. Plus, where would we be in terms of age?”

A new film could offer fresh storylines, like a stag night, but as Joe points out, “a film is about a disruption to normality, whereas the sitcom is about what normality is like.”

However, Joe admits there’s some apprehension: “Everybody’s anxiety would be, ‘Will it be as good?’ That is what we would be going in with.”

The Inbetweeners, which also featured Emily Atack as Charlotte, ran for three series from 2008 to 2010 and quickly became a cult favourite.

The TV show was followed by a pair of films in 2011 and 2014. There was also a separate American remake.

Blake has appeared in acclaimed dramas like BBC One’s World on Fire and A Very English Scandal while Simon has appeared in Channel 4 comedies Friday Night Dinner and Everyone Else Burns.

James returned to the small screen earlier this year in Channel 5’s Finders Keepers while Joe recently took part in Taskmaster.

For now, fans will just have to wait and see if this beloved foursome will return to our screens.