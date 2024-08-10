The wait is nearly over for fans of Everyone Else Burns as Channel 4 has just released first-look images from the second series of its RTS award-winning comedy.

The god-fearing Lewis family is set to return later this year, with more laughs and challenges than ever before.

This time around, their devotion to The Order will be tested like never before.

Pictured: (L-R) Kate O'Flynn as FIONA and Morgana Robinson as MELISSA Pictured: (L-R) Paddy Young as JEBEDIAH Amy James-Kelly as RACHEL Pictured: (L-R) Simon Bird as DAVID and Harry Connor as AARON Pictured: Simon Bird as DAVID Pictured: (L-R) Kate O'Flynn as FIONA, Amy James-Kelly as Rachel, Simon Bird as DAVID and Harry as AARON Pictured: Sian Clifford as MAUDE Pictured: (L-R) Arsher Ali as ELDER SAMSON and Harry Connor as AARON ❮ ❯

The newly released images feature familiar faces, including Simon Bird (The Inbetweeners), Kate O’Flynn (Landscapers), Amy James-Kelly (Military Wives) and Harry Connor (Robin and the Hoods).

They are joined by a fresh face: Sian Clifford, best known for her role in Fleabag, who plays Maude, a formidable new member of The Order who poses a new threat to David’s path.

Other images show Morgana Robinson as Melissa, Arsher Ali, who plays Elder Samson, and newcomer Paddy Young, who steps into the role of Jeb, Rachel’s potential love interest.

This series is all about relationships, with Rachel’s quest for independence clashing with an arranged marriage, and growing tension between Fiona and David.

Meanwhile, Aaron will embark on a bold mission to bring The Order into the modern day, with his Dad’s help—or perhaps despite it.

Written by Dillon Mapletoft and Oliver Taylor, the series has once again attracted an impressive production team.

Filming for the second series took place in Manchester, but details on the exact air date are still under wraps.