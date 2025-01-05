RuPaul’s Drag Race star The Vivienne dies aged 32

James Lee Williams, known to the world as The Vivienne, has sadly passed away at the age of 32.

The performer rose to fame through RuPaul’s Drag Race, where they made a significant impact and became one of the show’s beloved figures.

The Vivienne

In an emotional Instagram post tonight, publicist Simon Jones confirmed the tragic news of Williams’s death, writing, “It is with immense sadness that we let you know our beloved James Lee Williams – The Vivienne, has passed this weekend.”

The statement read: “James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted, and amazing person.

“Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother, and uncle.

“They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career.

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: The Vivienne. ©ITV Plc

“We will not be releasing any further details.”

As the news spread, tributes poured in from the drag community and beyond. Michelle Visage, a Drag Race judge, shared her sorrow, writing: “I don’t have the words. Utterly heartbroken.”

The BBC said in a statement: “We are currently processing the deeply sad news of the passing of James Lee Williams, known to many as The Vivienne.

“We are fiercely proud of The Vivienne’s achievements, including winning the first ever series of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Right now our thoughts are with their family and friends, the Drag Race sisterhood and their many fans.”

James Lee Williams was known for his impressive career, first rising to prominence in 2015 as the UK Drag Ambassador for the American RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Williams made history in 2019 by winning the first UK series of the reality competition, which catapulted them into further stardom.

They returned to the show in 2022 for RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars season 7, cementing their place in Drag Race history.

Outside of Drag Race, Williams also appeared in Channel 4’s Celebrity Hunted in 2022, supporting Stand Up to Cancer.

That same year, The Vivienne broke new ground by becoming the first-ever drag queen to compete on Dancing On Ice, finishing in an impressive third place.