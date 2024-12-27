Meet The Great Pottery Throw Down 2025 contestants

The Great Pottery Throw Down returns with Siobhán McSweeney back as host to oversee all the clay-filled drama.

Judges Keith Brymer Jones and Rich Miller welcome 12 talented home potters, ready to shape, mould, and sculpt their way to the title of pottery champion.

In the first episode, the contestants face two tricky challenges: crafting a stunning salad set and creating identical sangria jugs that must survive the dreaded bucket of doom. Who will claim the coveted Potter of the Week title, and who will be the first to leave the studio? Let the battle of the clay commence!

Stephen 58-year-old Stephen, an audio visual and IT technician, grew up in Nottingham but now lives in Birmingham with his partner of 11 years, Phil. They recently bought a house where Stephen enjoys creating pottery in his garage studio. Formerly a ceramic technician for 17 years, Stephen’s interests extend beyond clay to include Smurf collecting, hula hooping, and treasure hunting. He holds world records for his Smurf collection and hula hooping and has discovered historic coins and a key from Middle England while treasure hunting.

Olivia 26-year-old Olivia, an art and design teacher and cycle tour guide, lives in Liverpool, where she shares her love for clay with her students at a local college. Her passion for ceramics began in childhood and led her to study the craft at university. Outside of teaching, Olivia enjoys playing drums with her dad’s political punk rock band, attending music and arts festivals with her boyfriend Jim, and cycling. A keen cyclist, she often leads tours around Liverpool and once cycled all the way to Glastonbury with her dad.

Steve 48-year-old Steve, an animator originally from North Wales, now lives in rural Herefordshire with his partner, Rhonda. A seasoned professional, he has worked on blockbuster films and earned awards for his animation. Beyond his career, Steve enjoys a variety of hobbies, including beer brewing, fishing, gardening, and even making cheese and shoes. He also preserves his homegrown vegetables through fermentation, inspired by kimchi. A few years ago, Steve discovered a love for pottery and now spends time creating in his garden studio, sharing his many passions with his grown-up stepchildren when they visit.

Victor 31-year-old Victor, a digital product designer, was born in Hong Kong and moved to Vancouver with his family at the age of seven. After completing a business degree, he pivoted to design, discovering a creative side he had never explored. Now based in London, Victor designs prototype virtual reality apps and spends his free time cooking, running, and socialising with friends. He fell in love with pottery five years ago and has joined a vibrant pottery community near his new home.

Chris 36-year-old Chris, a military veteran, served six years in the British Army before losing his leg in an IED explosion in Afghanistan. Seeking a more active lifestyle after leaving the army, he took up archery, competing in the Invictus Games and joining the GB Athletic team, where he met his wife, Pippa. Just weeks before filming, they welcomed their first child, Archer. A thrill-seeker at heart, Chris enjoys skydiving and even parachuted into his own wedding.

Diana 62-year-old Diana, a retired art, design, and textiles teacher, grew up in Derbyshire and now enjoys life on a picturesque smallholding in Dorset with her husband, Chris, a retired vet. They rear pigs, hens, geese, and quail while growing their own vegetables. Diana discovered her love for clay as a teenager, which led her to pursue pottery instead of her original study plans. After 27 years of teaching, she now dedicates her retirement to her hobbies, including pottery, knitting, learning the piano, and singing with her local choir.

Hayley 55-year-old Hayley, a social worker and fostering panel chair, grew up on a farm in Dorset and now lives in Suffolk with her husband Adam, a conservationist, and their two children. With over 30 years in social work, she turned to pottery as a way to unwind. Inspired by nature, Hayley incorporates her outdoor experiences into her creations. Known as “Wild Hayley” in her youth for her love of adventure and partying, she now enjoys bird watching, sea swimming, nature walks, and book club meetings, though she still has a passion for alternative music and the occasional festival.

Francesca 28-year-old Francesca, a make-up artist, was born and raised in Nairobi, Kenya, where her love for crafts began with pottery, woodwork, painting, and printmaking. Her creative journey led her to study fashion design, followed by make-up and prosthetics. A visit to her mum in India reignited her passion for pottery during a local course, and she has embraced it ever since. After travelling extensively, Francesca has recently settled in Bristol with her chef fiancé, David, though they remain eager for their next adventure.

Jonathan 61-year-old Jonathan, a holiday let owner, hails from Leeds and has led a diverse life, including serving in the Royal Navy, living in France, and working as a school janitor and lorry driver. Now settled in Scotland with his Belgian wife, Nicole, they run a holiday let business together. A cycling accident 15 years ago left Jonathan briefly paralysed from the neck down, and his journey to recovery introduced him to pottery through clay therapy. A devoted Citroën enthusiast, he often travels abroad for 2CV meet-ups. He also enjoys spending time with his children and grandchildren and joining Nicole in her mushroom foraging adventures.

James 42-year-old James, a project manager, lives in Belfast with his partner of 14 years, Duane, their 15-year-old son, Art, and their cat, Buster. A former cake maker, James now works for a consultancy firm and co-leads its LGBTQIA+ network. He discovered his love for pottery three years ago through a night class with his sister-in-law. A fan of horror movies, James enjoys incorporating spooky themes into his work but also has a soft spot for rom-coms.

Imy 22-year-old Imy, a model and deaf advocate, was born deaf and grew up relying on hearing aids and lip reading. Less than a year ago, she received a cochlear implant, allowing her to hear more clearly and enjoy music for the first time. After leaving school, she embarked on a solo journey to Australia, Thailand, and Bali. Upon her return, a pottery class sparked a passion, and she now finds joy in removing her hearing aids and immersing herself in clay. Imy is dedicated to raising deaf awareness, ensuring young people feel supported and understood.

Natalie 41-year-old Natalie, a swimming and aqua aerobics instructor, lives in Derby with her wife, Sarah, and their 6-year-old daughter, Albie. Formerly a dancer, her 18-year career took her across the globe, primarily on cruise ships, and included a stint as a showgirl at the iconic Moulin Rouge in Paris. Though she studied ceramics at A-level, she rediscovered her passion for pottery after retiring from dance. Her creations often draw inspiration from the places she’s travelled to and the costumes she’s worn.

The Great Pottery Throw Down series 8 starts on Sunday, 5 January 2025 at 7:45PM on Channel 4 and continues weekly.