The BAFTA-winning hit The Masked Singer UK is back with its brand new series launching this Saturday night.

This season brings a major shake-up, as broadcaster and entrepreneur Maya Jama joins the panel of celebrity detectives.

Fresh off hosting the fan-favourite Love Island, Maya is stepping into a whole new guessing game alongside returning panellists Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, and Mo Gilligan.

Joel Dommett will also reprise his role as the affable host, guiding us through the twists and turns of the show’s sixth series.

This year’s first episode introduces six new fantastical characters: Teeth, Snail, Tattoo, Kingfisher, Spaghetti Bolognese, and Dressed Crab.

Teeth

Teeth sings (Is This The Way To) Amarillo for their first performance.

Teeth

Snail

Snail performs Espresso by Sabrina Carpenter.

Snail

Tattoo Heart

Tattoo Heart sings Murder On The Dancefloor by Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Tattoo Heart

Kingfisher

Kingfisher’s first performance on the show is Rainbow Connection from The Muppets Movie.

Kingfisher

Spaghetti Bolognese

Spaghetti Bolognese performs Look at Me by Geri Halliwell.

Spaghetti Bolognese

Dressed Crab

Dressed Crab sings Lean On Me for their inaugural performance.

Dressed Crab

After each act has performed, the studio audience will vote for their favourite and one contestant will be eliminated.

The Masked Singer UK airs on Saturday, 3 January at 7:30PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

Fans looking for even more Masked Singer fun can tune into The After Mask on ITVX.

Presented by Harriet Rose, known for her work on Kiss FM and MTV, the companion show offers exclusive behind-the-scenes insights and interviews. Viewers can expect games with the panel, unmasking reactions from the celebrity singers, and a backstage look at the dazzling production.