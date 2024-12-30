The Good Ship Murder returns for a thrilling second series

Fans of Channel 5’s sun-soaked murder mystery drama are in for a treat as The Good Ship Murder returns for its highly anticipated second series in the New year.

Following the Christmas special this December, the show is back on Friday, 10 January for its second series.

Watch the new trailer now…

Leading the charge once again is Shayne Ward as cabaret singer turned amateur detective Jack Grayling.

Ward, well-loved for his roles in Coronation Street and Band of Gold, is joined by Catherine Tyldesley as the ambitious First Officer Kate Woods.

Fan-favourite Claire Sweeney returns as the ever-charismatic Cruise Director Beverley Carnell, while Hollyoaks star Ross Adams joins the cast as newcomer Colin Smallwood.

Jack Grayling has traded his old life on the force for a new adventure on the high seas, where he dazzles audiences as a charming cruise ship singer.

But when murders disturb the tranquility of the ship, Jack’s detective instincts kick back in.

Teaming up with Kate Woods—a sharp and intuitive ally who may just be more than a friend—they dive into the cases, navigating both clues and their undeniable chemistry.

Standing by them is Jamil, the spirited ship steward and Jack’s loyal confidant, who isn’t shy about nudging them together. Set sail for a thrilling journey where love, mystery, and music intertwine on the open ocean.

The Good Ship Murder sails into its second series on Friday, 10 January, airing on Channel 5 and streaming on My5.

And the good news keeps rolling in: Channel 5 has already confirmed a third series and a Christmas special for 2025.