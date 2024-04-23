The Good Ship Murder renewed for two new series on Channel 5

Channel 5 mystery drama The Good Ship Murder will return for two new series – plus a Christmas special.

Advertisements

Set aboard a luxurious Mediterranean cruise liner, The Good Ship Murder is a murder-mystery show promising sun-soaked holiday destinations, brimming with intrigue, rivalries, opulence, wealth and societal divides.

Beneath the surface of this idyllic voyage, ex-detective turned cabaret singer, Jack Grayling, discovers a darker, more sinister undercurrent.

Following the show’s first series in 2023, Channel 5 will return to the show with two new series – plus a one-off Christmas special.

Catherine Tyldesley, playing Kate. Shayne Ward, playing Jack.

Mike Benson, from programme makers Clapperboard, said: “Series one was something of a journey – or mid-price cruise – into the unknown, not least trying to film a drama on a cruise ship with 6,000 holidaymakers heading to eight different countries.”

Shayne Ward (Coronation Street, Young Gun, Band of Gold) and Catherine Tyldesley (Scarborough, 15 Days, Viewpoint) will return to lead the cast as Jack Grayling and First Officer Kate Woods, respectively.

Claire Sweeney returns as Cruise Director Beverley Carnell while Ross Adams (Hollyoaks) will join the cast as new character Colin Smallwood.

Advertisements

Further details on the new series are to be announced.

For now, the first series is available on My5.

The cruise sets sail from Southampton, where Jack meets Kate Woods, the recently appointed First Officer. Kate is a strong and ambitious woman, striving to excel in a field typically dominated by men.

However, the discovery of a passenger’s dead body at their first port of call puts Kate’s dreams of captaining her own ship at risk, and Jack is compelled to return to his former detective duties.

The Good Ship Murder: Episode 1 – Shayne Ward as Jack Grayling

The cast of series one also featured Richard Pepper, Karen Henthorn, Charlie Hardwick and Nigel Betts.

Advertisements

Shayne Ward said: “I’m really excited to be taking on this exciting role in this brand-new drama. Allowing me to combine my two passions: music and acting. It really is a dream come true!”

Catherine Tyldesley added: “I’ve loved taking on the role of Kate and keeping Jack in his place at sea. Being reunited with Shayne on a Mediterranean cruise has been so much fun and this series has been a joy to make and I’m sure will be a joy to watch – who doesn’t love a cruise?”