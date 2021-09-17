Wilderness: New psychological thriller coming to Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video has announced Wilderness, a new psychological thriller.

Based on B.E. Jones’ novel of the same name, the UK original series will launch in 2023, written, created, and executive produced by Marnie Dickens.

A teaser shares: "British couple Liv and Will seem to have it all: A rock-solid marriage, a glamorous new life in New York thousands of miles from their provincial hometown, and still young enough to feel that their whole lives are ahead of them. Until Liv learns about Will’s affair.

"Heartbreak is swiftly followed by another emotion—fury. Revenge is her only option, and when Will proposes a trip around America’s epic National Parks to give their relationship a fresh start, she knows just the place...

"Wilderness is a twisted love story, where a dream holiday and a supposedly 'happily-ever-after' life quickly turn into a living nightmare."

Marnie Dickens said: “Wilderness is pure, unadulterated fun, where our heroine Liv says the things you wish you had the guts to, does the things you can only fantasise about, and lives by her own increasingly outrageous set of rules.

"I’m thrilled to bring the Prime Video audience along for her ride.”

The series, produced by Firebird Pictures, will begin filming in 2022.

“I’m delighted to be adding Wilderness to our growing roster of premium UK Original scripted series,” said Dan Grabiner, head of UK Originals, Amazon Studios. “It’s a deliciously twisted thriller, and Marnie Dickens and the talented team at Firebird Pictures are the perfect combination to deliver it.”

Executive producer Elizabeth Kilgarriff commented: "We’re so excited to be bringing Marnie’s gripping and provocative scripts to life with the fantastic team at Amazon. Taking B.E. Jones’ brilliant story and super-charging it for the screen, Wilderness asks just how far you would go to get revenge on the person who ripped out your heart."

Wilderness will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 2023.