90 Day Fiancé is getting a UK version on discovery+

90 Day Fiancé is getting a British spin-off on streaming service discovery+.

The hit reality series has run on TLC in America since 2014.

Advertisements

The show will follow six Brits with international partners who are given 90 days to wed in the UK before their other half has to leave the country.

Each episode will see the highs and lows as the couples live together and look ahead to marriage all while navigating language and culture barriers.

At the end of 90 days, the couples will have to make a life changing decision about their future together.

Clare Laycock, senior VP planning and insights and head of entertainment at Discovery, said: "For the past seven years, the 90 Day franchise has captured the hearts of audiences all around the world. Now, we’re excited to bring 90 Day fans this brand-new British spin-off with an all-new cast.

"90 Day Fiancé UK promises to bring all the drama, emotions and controversy our passionate 90 Day fans love. Will uprooting their lives to find love in the UK pay off?"

Murray Boland, executive producer for programme makers CPL, added: "Creating exciting and innovative entertainment shows is what we love doing at CPL. This format immediately leapt out as a show that fits alongside our other programs, making it our own for a UK audience.

"The additional bonus of being part of an exciting slate of new programs at Discovery made it an opportunity not to be missed."

Advertisements

You can apply for the first British series now by emailing [email protected]

For now you can watch all seasons of the American series online with discovery+ here.