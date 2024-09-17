Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour returns for 2025

Get ready to tango, twirl, and cha-cha your way into 2025 as the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour makes its dazzling return across the UK.

This year’s tour is bigger, better, and bursting with surprises—including the debut of Motsi Mabuse on the live judging panel.

Motsi will be joining fellow Strictly legends Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, and Craig Revel Horwood for a whirlwind of 30 sparkling shows from 17 January to 9 February 2025.

Tickets go on sale at 10.00 am on Friday, 20 September.

Janette Manrara returns as host, bringing her usual charm and charisma to guide audiences through the live experience. The tour kicks off in Birmingham at the Utilita Arena on 17 January before waltzing its way through Sheffield, Newcastle, Glasgow, Liverpool, Leeds, Manchester, and Nottingham, culminating at London’s O2 Arena on 9 February.

Motsi, thrilled to be making her UK tour debut, said: “I’ve heard so much about the incredible audiences that come to the shows across the country. It will be such a joy to be part of that magic—I can’t wait for January!”

Shirley Ballas, the head judge, added: “I’m delighted that Motsi will be on the road with us next year to bring some extra girl power to the proceedings and help keep Anton and Craig in check!”

Anton Du Beke, who’s marking his third year on the arena tour, enthused: “Having all four judges behind the desk is going to be so much fun. The scale of the live show is really something to behold.”

Craig Revel Horwood, who also directs the live show, commented: “Strictly fans are in for a huge treat on the live tour—it’s going to be bigger and better than ever before.”

Each two-hour show will capture the magic of the beloved TV series, featuring iconic dances, spectacular group numbers, and live performances by the phenomenal Strictly band and singers.

But the real stars of the show are the celebrity contestants and their professional dance partners, who will bring their dazzling routines to life on stage. The full line-up of stars will be announced soon.