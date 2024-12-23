Channel 5 announces new murder mystery starring Matthew Lewis

Channel 5 is adapting Reverend Richard Coles’ hit novel Murder Before Evensong into a six-part drama.

The series, starring Matthew Lewis (of Harry Potter fame), promises to bring wit, intrigue, and a dash of small-town drama to screens in 2025.

Lewis will play Canon Daniel Clement, a vicar juggling village politics, his opinionated widowed mother Audrey, and his dachshunds, Cosmo and Hilda. Things take a grim turn when the murder of Anthony Bowness shatters the peace in the fictional village of Champton.

The plot begins innocently enough: Daniel’s proposal to install a church lavatory divides the parish. But as the secrets start spilling out and bodies begin to stack up, Daniel becomes a reluctant detective, working to hold his fractured community together.

The adaptation is in the capable hands of writer Nick Hicks-Beach (Midsomer Murders) and director David Moore (Outlander). Reverend Richard Coles, the author of the book, will also serve as an executive producer.

Coles said: “I am beyond excited that Canon Clement and his flock are to be turned into television by the brilliant team at The Lighthouse and I’m already planning my cameo appearance. Look out for a sinister archdeacon on a sit up and beg bicycle!”

Matthew Lewis added: “I’m beyond thrilled to be throwing on the old dog collar and diving into the world of Champton so charmingly created by Rev. Richard Coles. I’ve been an admirer of his work for some time and love the characters and stories he’s written.

“It’s an honour to work with this creative team and have the opportunity to bring the character of Canon Clement to life for fans of the book and new viewers alike.”

The series is set to begin filming in the West Midlands in 2025, with support from the West Midlands Production Fund. It will air on Channel 5 in the UK and Acorn TV globally later that year.