Why Brenda Blethyn is leaving Vera after 14 years

Brenda Blethyn is set to bow out as DCI Vera Stanhope in the 14th and final series of ITV’s hit crime drama Vera.

Known for her compelling performances across film, theatre, and television, Brenda returns for two feature-length episodes that promise an emotional and gripping conclusion to the long-running show.

The final episodes will air on Wednesday January 1, and Thursday January 2, at 8PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

JON MORRISON as DC Kenny Lockhart,SARAH KAMEELA IMPEY as Dr Paula Bennett,BRENDA BLETHYN as Vera Stanhope.RILEY JONES as DC Mark Edwards and DAVID LEON as DI Joe Ashworth.

An accompanying factual documentary, Vera Farewell Pet, will air on Friday January 3, at 9PM on ITV1 and ITVX.

Discussing her decision to end the series, Brenda said: “It was a lovely summer back in 2023. And I came to realise I hadn’t had a summer with my husband for 14 years. Naturally I missed my family. And my dog Jack, although he was with me in the North East, but I didn’t see him much because I was working all day.

“I love my Vera family but I love my other family too. And when you consider I was already thinking about packing work in when I was offered the job back in 2010, fourteen series of working on Vera is pretty good going. I wasn’t actually going to do any more after series thirteen, but of course ITV said they needed to wind the series up. So I said, ‘Oh go on then, I’ll do a couple more episodes.”

BRENDA BLETHYN as Vera Stanhope.

However, Brenda didn’t rule out potentially returning to the series at some point in future.

“I’m not retiring. Maybe semi-retired. I don’t want to be doing jobs which means going away for long periods of time. I’ve done that for the last 14 years. But, there again, never say never,” she shared.

“On that last day of filming for Vera I couldn’t help thinking, ‘Oh, I’m making a mistake here. Why oh why, Brenda?’ Come March when I would normally be packing my bag to go back up north to film another series of Vera, I’ll probably be regretting my decision. But right here and right now, it’s the right one for me and my family.”

BRENDA BLETHYN as DCI Vera Stanhope and KEVIN WHATELY as Gary Creelan.

Titled Inside and The Dark Wives, the final two episodes weave together complex murder investigations with Vera’s deeply personal journey, offering a bittersweet farewell to a character who has captivated audiences for over a decade.

Filmed in and around the North East of England, the series showcases the region’s striking landscapes, which have always been an integral part of Vera’s identity.

Joining Brenda is a stellar ensemble cast, including David Leon reprising his role as DI Joe Ashworth, alongside regulars Jon Morrison as DC Kenny Lockhart, Riley Jones as DC Mark Edwards, Sarah Kameela Impey as Dr Paula Bennett, and Rhiannon Clements as DC Steph Duncan.

In Inside, the body of a young man is found on the banks of the Tyne. The investigation reveals a web of broken relationships, secret love affairs, old grudges, and financial fraud. Was justice served, or does the truth lie in something much darker?

BRENDA BLETHYN as Vera Stanhope and DAVID LEON as DI Joe Ashworth.

The final episode, The Dark Wives, takes Vera to a hauntingly familiar place. A body is discovered at the base of a set of local stones shrouded in legend. As Vera delves into the life of the victim, a promising student, she’s forced to confront memories of her own childhood.

This last case is as much about unearthing the past as it is about solving the present, making it a poignant farewell to the beloved detective.

Guest stars for this final series include Amanda Root, William Houston, Shobna Gulati, Clinton Blake, Joshua Sher, Michelle Holmes, Kevin Whately, Cathy Tyson, Jacoba Williams, George Beach, Alexandra Hannant, Victoria Elliott, Bryan Moriarty, Chelsea Halfpenny, Yazmin Kayani, Stevie Raine, Jonathan Iceton, Freya Parks, Graeme Hawley, Charlotte Bradley, Sarah Priddy, Christopher Connel, Daren Morfitt, Anthony Flanagan, Kate Marvan, Tiegan Byrne, Gassan Abdulrazek, Sennia Nanua, Olwen May, Derek Thompson, Jacquetta May, Angela Bain and Jada Langley.

Series 1-13 of Vera are available to stream on ITVX.