The Walking Dead season 11 UK release date how to watch online

Here's when The Walking Dead season 11 is released in the UK and how to watch online.

A cultural phenomenon, The Walking Dead is an action-packed drama, based on the comic books written by Robert Kirkman.

The hit series follows a group of survivors, led by former police officer Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), struggling to survive after a zombie apocalypse. As the world overrun by the dead takes its toll, their interpersonal conflicts present a greater danger to their survival than the walkers that roam the country.

The Walking Dead season 11 UK release date

The Walking Dead will premiere in the UK on Star on Disney+ on Monday, 23 August just a day after it airs in the US.

Season 11 was previously confirmed as the final season of the series and is set to have a bumper 24 episodes.

Meanwhile you can watch all past 10 seasons of The Walking Dead online in the UK on Disney+ from 2 July.

Showrunner Angela Kang said of the final season: "Coming off of the six additional episodes for Season 10, which focused on smaller, character-driven stories, we're excited to kick off Season 11 bigger than ever.

"The stakes will be high — we'll see more zombies, tons of action, intriguing new stories, never-before-seen locations and our groups together in one community for the first time, trying to rebuild what the Whisperers took from them."

Cast for season 11 of The Walking Dead is set to include Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Christian Serratos, Josh McDermitt, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton and Jeffrey Dean Morgan with Michael James Shaw and Jacob Young joining the show as new characters.

The Walking Dead is the latest series to be added to Star on Disney+ in the UK.

