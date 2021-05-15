Bridgerton spin-off about Queen Charlotte is coming to Netflix

Netflix has announced a brand new Bridgerton spin-off.

The new limited series is a prequel which will focus on the characters of Queen Charlotte, Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury

Advertisements

Netflix says the series - which currently has neither a name nor release date - will tell Queen Charlotte's "origin story" as well as going into the young lives of Violet and Lady Danbury.

The new spin-off follows Netflix announcing THREE brand new seasons of the show following the success of its first outing.

Netflix's Head of Global TV, Bela Bajaria, said: "Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before Bridgerton brought her to the world, and I'm thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of Bridgerton.

She added: "Shonda [Rhimes, Bridgerton producer] and her team are thoughtfully building out the Bridgerton universe so they can keep delivering for the fans with the same quality and style they love.

"And by planning and prepping all the upcoming seasons now, we also hope to keep up a pace that will keep even the most insatiable viewers totally fulfilled."

Bridgerton launched its first season on Christmas Day and became an instant hit with more than 82 million accounts watching in its first month of release.

The series is based on Julia Quinn's best-selling novels, following the competitive world of Regency London’s competitive marriage market.

The next instalment of Bridgerton is set to focus on Jonathan Bailey's character Anthony Bridgerton - and say goodbye to Regé-Jean Page's character Simon Bassett.

Phoebe Dynevor will be back as Daphne while a range of new faces will join the cast including Sex Education's Simone Ashley playing Kate Sharma, Charithra Chandran as Edwina Sharma, Kate’s younger sister and Shelley Conn as Mary Sharma, Kate’s mother.

Advertisements

Calam Lynch will play Theo Sharpe and Rupert Young will play Jack.

A release date for season 2 has yet to be announced.

More on: Bridgerton Netflix Streaming