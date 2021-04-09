Rebel release date confirmed for new Disney+ series starring Katey Sagal

Disney+ has revealed brand new drama series Rebel starring Katey Sagal.

The Erin Brockovich-inspired story, executive produced by Krista Vernoff (Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19) will stream exclusively on Star on Disney+ from 28 May.

Inspired by the life of Erin Brockovich today, Annie 'Rebel' Bello is a blue-collar legal advocate without a law degree. She’s a funny, messy, brilliant and fearless woman who cares desperately about the causes she fights for and the people she loves. When Rebel applies herself to a fight she believes in, she will win at almost any cost.

The series stars Katey Sagal as Annie 'Rebel' Bello, John Corbett as Grady Bello, James Lesure as Benji, Lex Scott Davis as Cassidy, Tamala Jones as Lona, Ariela Barer as Ziggie, Kevin Zegers as Nate, Sam Palladio as Luke and Andy Garcia as Cruz.

Creator and showrunner Krista Vernoff said: "The work that Erin Brockovich does in this world is so powerful and so important that it almost defies description. Erin works tirelessly for social, legal and environmental justice despite the lack of a formal degree.

"She inspires everyone she meets to become their own heroes, and somehow, she also keeps us laughing. It has been a tremendous honor to get to know Erin and to create a show inspired by her."

Erin Brockovich commented: "Rebel is not just my story, it is all of our stories. There is a hero that exists in all of us, and I am so excited for Krista Vernoff and ABC to bring their visionary storytelling to this series.

"The name 'Rebel' oozes self-empowerment, courage and rising above, even in the worst of circumstances. I cannot think of anyone better to play this role than the indomitable Katey Sagal, who is such a force, as well as the rest of this extraordinary cast."