Glow Up 2021 start date confirmed as season 3 comes to BBC Three

Glow Up series 3 is on its way to BBC Three and BBC iPlayer for 2021.

Season 3 will see Maya Jama present, taking over from Stacey Dooley.

The release date for Glow Up 2021 has been confirmed for Tuesday, 20 April with new episodes dropping weekly on BBC Three/BBC iPlayer.

As well as streaming online, episodes wil air on BBC One starting Tuesday, 20 April at 10:45PM.

Maya Jama said: "I absolutely LOVE Glow Up and can’t wait to join the family! I’m obsessed with makeup and creating different looks- it’s going to be so much fun and I can’t wait to see what the MUAs get up to."

The new series will welcome back industry icons Val Garland and Dominic Skinner as series judges, on hand to whittle ten budding Make Up Artists (MUAs) one by one, before discovering Britain’s Next Make Up Star.

Ten new contestants have signed up, each week facing a real-world Professional Assignment, as well as a themed Creative Brief at Glow Up HQ.

The two MUAs who fail to impress judges Val Garland and Dominic Skinner then enter the elimination Face Off round where one will be sent packing and heads home .

The last MUA left standing wins a contract assisting some of the world’s top make up artists and is crowned Britain’s Next Make Up Star.

In episode one, the MUA class of 2021 are tasked with their first Professional Assignment - a beauty campaign for Superdrug - while their creative brief sees the MUAs asked to produce a look which tells a story, brings technicality and pushes their creativity.

Series one and two of Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make Up Star are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.

Outside the UK, the show is available to stream on Netflix.