What's new on Disney+ in April: New TV shows and movies to stream

A new month means new content on Disney+ - here's a round up of all the new shows and movies dropping in April.

A whole host of new series and films will be streaming across on Disney+ on Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars,National Geographic and Star, including exclusive Disney+ and Star Originals.

New TV series coming to Disney+ in April

Grown-ish (Star original) Seasons 1 & 2 from 16 April; Season 3 from 30 April

Follow Zoey Johnson as she heads to college and begins her hilarious journey to adulthood. From Black-ish executive producer, Kenya Barris, comes a contemporary take on the current issues facing both students and administrators in the world of higher education.

Grown-Ish is streaming from 16 April

Filthy Rich (Star Original) - 9 April

This larger than life Southern Gothic dramedy revolves around two strong, sharp women who will go to any length to protect their loved ones and get their due. When the wealthy CEO of the world’s largest Christian network dies in a plane crash, his wife and adult children are stunned to discover he has grown, illegitimate kids who are also in his will. When the matriarch of the family tries to pay them to go away, these newly legitimized heirs have very different ideas and insist on not only staying in town, but becoming part of the family empire.

Solar Opposites season 2 (Star Original) - 9 April

Solar Opposites centres around a family of aliens, Korvo, Terry, and their child-replicants Yumyulack and Jesse, from planet Shlorp, who crash on Earth and must take refuge in middle America. They disagree on whether this is awful or awesome.

9-1-1 season 3 - 30 April

The first responders are called to action when a massive tsunami hits Santa Monica. Having suffered injuries while on the job last season, Buck struggles in rejoining the team, while a modern-day mystery unfolds as Athena reflects back on how she became a policewoman.

Bob’s Burgers seasons 1 to 10 - 2 April

Bob’s Burgers follows a third-generation restaurateur named Bob as he runs Bob’s Burgers with the help of his wife and their three kids. Bob and his quirky family have big ideas about burgers, but fall short on service and sophistication. Despite the greasy counters, lousy location and a dearth of customers, Bob and his family are determined to make Bob’s “grand re-re-re-opening” a success.

Fosse / Verdon season 1 - 23 April

Spanning five decades, Fosse/Verdon explores the singular romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verdon. He is a visionary filmmaker and one of the theater’s most influential choreographers and directors. She is the greatest Broadway dancer of all time. Only Bob can create the groundbreaking musicals that allow Gwen to showcase her greatness. Only Gwen can realize the unique vision in Bob’s head. Together, they will change the face of American entertainment – at a perilous cost

Greys Anatomy season 16 - 9 April

Follow Meredith Grey and the team of doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial who are faced with life-or-death decisions on a daily basis. They seek comfort from one another, and, at times, more than just friendship. Together they discover that neither medicine nor relationships can be defined in black and white.

Criminal Minds seasons 1 to 15 - 9 April

Jason Gideon works with an elite team of FBI profilers, the Behavioural Analysis Unit, in this police drama that focuses on the criminal rather than the crime. Still recovering from a nervous breakdown inspired by a previous case, Gideon gets help from an eclectic group of team members who employ psychological and behavioural profiling to get inside the country’s most twisted criminal minds.

BIG SHOT - "Episode 101" (Disney+/Gilles Mingasson). TIANA LE, JOHN STAMOS, MONIQUE GREEN, CRICKET WAMPLER, TISHA CUSTODIO

Big Shot - 16 April, new episodes weekly

After getting ousted from the NCAA, a hothead men’s basketball coach is given a chance for redemption with a coaching position at an all-girls high school. He soon learns that the teenage players require empathy and vulnerability — foreign concepts for the stoic Coach Korn (John Stamos). By learning how to connect with his players, Marvyn starts to grow into the person he’s always hoped to be. The girls learn to take themselves more seriously, finding their footing both on and on the court

Secrets of the Whales - 22 April

From Academy Award winning filmmaker and conservationist James Cameron, Secrets of the Whales plunges viewers deep within the epicentre of whale culture to experience the extraordinary communication skills and intricate social structures of five different whale species. This special event series unveils new science and technology to spotlight whales as they make lifelong friendships, teach clan heritage and traditions to their young, and grieve deeply for the loss of loved ones. Filmed over three years in 24 global locations, we learn stories about whales that very few are lucky enough to witness... until now.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls season 5 - 2 April

Survivalist Bear Grylls returns to the wild with some of Hollywood’s most beloved celebrities for a new season of his outdoor adventure series. From Marvel superheroes to award winning entertainers, a new guest joins Bear each week for a no-holds-barred journey through some of the most extreme environments in the world. Together, they must rely on bush craft techniques to survive each dangerous location while pushing through both mental and physical limits to brave even the most challenging obstacles.

Wicked Tuna - 2 April

Three new Captains arrive in Gloucester with one goal -- to defeat the local fleet. But they have their work cut out for them challenging the battle-proven Gloucester captains. Five time champion Captain Dave Carraro of FV-Tuna.com feels the pressure as he fights to win another title, and the Gloucester captains and crews rally with and against him for bragging rights to their turf. In a fast-paced season, the brawl for bluefin comes down to the final fish and a stunning finish for the season’s victor.

Secrets of Sulphur Springs - 30 April

The 11-episode TV series follows 12-year-old Griffin Campbell, whose family has just uprooted their lives to move to the small town of Sulphur Springs and take ownership of The Tremont, an abandoned hotel, in hopes of restoring it into the lively vacation destination it once was. As Griffin begins his first day at a new school, he learns the hotel he just moved into is rumored to be haunted by the ghost of a girl who disappeared decades ago. Along the way, Griffin befriends Harper, a bright-eyed, mystery-obsessed classmate. Together, they uncover a secret portal that allows them to travel back in time. In the past, they’ll attempt to uncover the key to solving this unsolved mystery, a mystery that affects everyone close to them.

Marvel Studios Assembled - 30 April

In Assembled: The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, you’ll find out everything you’ll need to know about the making of this hard hitting, high-flying series.

Start streaming 30th April

New movies coming to Disney+2 this month

Frances McDormand in the film NOMADLAND. Photo Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2020 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved

Nomadland - 30 April

Embark on a journey through the American West with Chloé Zhao’s acclaimed feature Nomadland, winner of the Golden Globes for Best Motion Picture (Drama) and Best Director. Nomadland stars two-time Academy Award winner Frances McDormand (Fargo, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Academy Award nominee David Strathairn (Good Night, and Good Luck), and real-life actors Swankie, Bob Wells and Linda May, all of whom appeared in Jessica Bruder’s acclaimed book, which Zhao adapted for the screen. Nomadland centres on Fern (McDormand), who, following the economic collapse of a company town in rural Nevada, packs her van and sets off on the road exploring a life outside of conventional society as a modern-day nomad.

Father of the Bride & Father of the Bride Part II - 9 April

Young at heart, and hardly ready for the parenting part of his life to be over, George Banks can scarcely conceive that the 22-year-old apple of his paternal eye, Annie, is old enough to date boys, let alone march down the aisle with one of them. Loath to accept his son-in law-to-be, Bryan MacKenzie – seen by everyone else as the perfect catch – as well as the flamboyant wedding coordinator Franck, George struggles with the day-to-day traumas wrought by the two most expensive – and fateful – words in his daughters vocabulary “I do”.

The Help - 2 April

Based on one of the most talked about books in years and a #1 New York Times best selling novel, The Help is a provocative and inspiring look at what happens when a southern town’s unspoken code of rules and behavior is shattered by three courageous women who strike up an unlikely friendship.

Morgan - 23 April

A corporate troubleshooter (Kate Mara) is sent to a remote, top-secret location, where she is to investigate and evaluate a terrifying accident. She learns the event was triggered by a seemingly innocent “human,” who presents a mystery of both infinite promise and incalculable danger.

Baby’s Day Out - 16 April

Three bumbling kidnappers attempt to nab the adorable baby of a rich couple but have trouble keeping up with the little tyke.

White Fang 2: Myth of the White Wolf - 30 April

An ancient Indian prophecy leads White Fang and his young master, Henry Casey (Scott Bairstow), on a mission to save the lives of a peaceful Indian tribe.

The Big Year - 16 April

Steve Martin, Jack Black and Owen Wilson are at a crossroads: one is experiencing a mid-life crisis; another, a late-life crisis; and the third, a far from ordinary “no-life crisis.” From David Frankel, the director of The Devil Wears Prada and Marley & Me, comes a sophisticated comedy about three friendly rivals who, tired of being ruled by obligations and responsibilities, dedicate a year of their lives to following their dreams. Their big year takes them on a cross-country journey of wild and life-changing adventures.

Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie - 23 April

Eddy’s PR career has hit the skids. She is desperate for someone to publish her memoirs but the publishing world isn’t biting. Patsy’s career, meanwhile, seems to be miraculously intact. In fact, her magazine is sponsoring a major fashion event, the Huki Muki Retrospective launch party. Everyone who’s anyone is going to be there, even the supermodel Kate Moss, who happens to be between PRs.

Dangerous Minds - 9 April

Michelle Pfeiffer stars as former Marine LouAnne Johnson who leaves an officer’s commission and a nine-year military career to pursue her dream of becoming an English teacher. However, while earning her credentials at a Northern California high school, she is assigned to a group of students who change her life forever.

Predators - 16 April

In this new chapter in the Predator universe, a group of cold-blooded killers are brought together on an alien planet to be hunted by a new breed of alien Predators.

The 25th Hour - 30 April

Academy Award®-nominated director Spike Lee (Malcolm X) helms the urban thriller The 25th Hour, starring respected actors Ed Norton (Primal Fear), Barry Pepper (Saving Private Ryan) and Oscar®-winner Anna Paquin (The Piano). Monty Brogan (Norton) is an educated, charming young man who once faced a bright future. But that changes when he is convicted of selling heroin and sentenced to seven years in a federal penitentiary. Twenty-four hours before beginning his jail sentence, Monty prowls the streets of New York City with his girlfriend and his two best friends, re-examining his past choices. But as the final hour slips by, Monty seizes one last chance to change his future and enacts a shocking and disturbing plan that will seal his destiny in The 25th Hour.

Armageddon - 30 April

An asteroid the size of Texas is heading directly toward Earth at 22,000mph. NASA’s executive director, Dan Truman, has only one option – to send up a crew to destroy the asteroid. He enlists the help of Harry S. Stamper – the world’s foremost deep core oil driller – and Stamper’s roughneck team of drillers to land on the asteroid, drill into its surface and drop a nuclear device into the core. On this heroic journey, they face the most physically and emotionally challenging conditions ever encountered... to try and save the world, and prevent Armageddon.