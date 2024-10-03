Dates have been confirmed for new and returning shows across TV and streaming from 12 – 18 October 2024.

The Wheel – Saturday, 12 October (BBC One)

Michael McIntyre is back with his hit game show. The celebrities helping the contestants are Jonathan Ross, Joanne McNally, Gethin Jones, Judi Love, Niko Omilana, Clodagh McKenna and William Hanson.

The Royal Beat – Saturday, 12 October (ITV1)

The Royal Beat, hosted by seasoned journalist Kate Thornton, will bring together a range of royal experts—from editors who cover the royal beat to former Palace insiders. Each episode will unpack the latest happenings within the Royal Family, both in the UK and abroad.

Nothing Like a Dame – Sunday, 13 October (BBC Two)

A chance to hang out with Eileen Atkins, Judi Dench, Maggie Smith and Joan Plowright and enjoy sparkling conversation spliced with a raft of astonishing archive.

Mr Loverman – Monday, 14 October (BBC One)

Brand new TV adaptation based on the 2013 novel by author Bernardine Evaristo. Barrington Jedidiah Walker, Esq. Barry to his mates. Trouble to his wife, his daughters, and his lover. Seventy years old, Antiguan born, exuberant Hackney personality, Barry is renowned for his dapper taste and fondness for retro suits.

Michael Mosley – Just One Thing – Monday, 14 October (BBC One)

If you were going to do ‘Just One Thing’ to improve your health or wellbeing, what would it be? Science journalist Michael Mosley shares simple tips that could transform your health, with some surprising benefits.

Our Farm Next Door: Amanda, Clive and Kids – Monday, 14 October (More4)

This brand-new series follows Yorkshire Shepherdess Amanda Owen and her family in the picturesque Yorkshire Dales, as they realise their ambitious vision of breathing life back into a derelict farmhouse, known locally as Anty John’s.

Vicky Pattison: My Big Fat Geordie Wedding – Wednesday, 16 October (E4)

Reality TV star Vicky Pattison and her fiancé Ercan Ramadan are preparing to get married not once, but twice; first in London and then in Puglia, Italy, and we’re invited too!

Never Mind The Buzzcocks – Wednesday, 16 October (Sky Max / NOW)

With its usual characteristics of chaos and commotion, the new series will see the teams butcher beloved songs in the intros round and reminisce about the things they can – and can’t! – remember from the past.

Location, Location, Location – Wednesday, 16 October (Channel 4)

Dynamic property duo Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer are back with a brand-new series, helping more house-hunters across the country find their dream homes

Ambulance Series 13 – Thursday, 17 October (BBC One)

The BAFTA award-winning series Ambulance returns to London, which has the UK’s biggest and busiest ambulance service. Revealing how frontline staff grapple to deliver the care to the nine million people of the capital despite unrelenting pressure and an ongoing cost-of-living crisis, we see them go above and beyond in the most testing of times.

Pictured: (L-R) Kate O’Flynn as FIONA, Amy James-Kelly as Rachel, Simon Bird as DAVID and Harry as AARON

Everyone Else Burns Series 2 – Thursday, 17 October (Channel 4)

The sitcom returns for a brand-new series, starring Simon Bird as the head of a strictly religious family from Manchester who believe the world will end within the next decade. Series two challenges the Lewises’ commitment to the Order more than ever before.

Ginger’s House – Thursday, 17 October (BBC Three)

In this opening episode, Ginger ponders what it’s like to be dead while chatting with Kate Butch, who has popped over unannounced. Cara Melle from RuPaul’s Drag Race UK 5 stops by for some tea and a chat, but little does she know that Ginger will be enlisting her help in throwing a funeral for a dead hamster.

Rivals – Friday, 18 October (Disney+)

Based on the beloved novel by Dame Jilly Cooper, Rivals is an eight-part series that dives deep into the scandalous world of 1980s England’s social elite. Expect romantic entanglements, fierce rivalries, and a hefty dose of 80s glamour as the story unfolds within the cutthroat world of independent television.

Phoenix Rise Series 4 – Friday, 18 October (BBC iPlayer)

It’s a new term at Phoenix Rise and Billy has already got on the wrong side of the new headteacher. The teens return to school to find the boiler room has been shut indefinitely. How will they survive without their safe haven?

The Devil’s Hour Series 2 – Friday, 18 October (Prime Video)

Returning to their roles are Jessica Raine, known for Patrick Melrose and Informer, Peter Capaldi, the former Doctor Who star, and Nikesh Patel from Starstruck. This season kicks off with Lucy, played by Jessica, and Peter’s character Gideon forming a fragile alliance to stop a repeated tragedy and hunt down a shadowy figure.

The Lincoln Lawyer Season 3 – Friday, 18 October (Netflix)

Mickey Haller (Manuel Garcia-Rulfo), an iconoclastic idealist, runs his law practice out of the back seat of his Lincoln, as he takes on cases big and small across the expansive city of Los Angeles