Never Mind the Buzzcocks is making a much-anticipated return to Sky Max and NOW for its fourth series later this year.

Actor and comedian Greg Davies will be back as host, joined by team captain Noel Fielding and regular panellist Jamali Maddix.

Sophie Willan, the multi-award-winning comedian, actor, and writer, will take on the role of opposing team captain for several episodes, with Daisy May Cooper stepping in for the Christmas Special.

This season features four themed special episodes under the banner “Buzzcocks Does…”, focusing on the Nineties, Noughties, Rock, and Girl & Boy Bands.

Special musical guest team captains include Mel B for the Nineties, Beth Ditto for the Noughties, Courtney Love for the Rock episode, and Perrie Edwards for Girl & Boy Bands.

Expect the usual chaos and commotion as teams butcher beloved songs in the intros round and reminisce about the past.

Surprise guests and nostalgia-infused games will celebrate the Buzzcocks we all know and love, with a sprinkle of something extra special for the themed episodes.

Since moving to Sky, the show has seen big-name guests like Jade Thirlwall, Shaggy, Pete Doherty, Ellie Goulding, Suggs, and Hannah Waddingham.

Host Greg Davies shared his excitement: “I am genuinely thrilled to be returning to the mayhem of Buzzcocks but realistically who reads these press quotes and why? Watch the show please and in-between episodes get out into the air, talk to your partner, read to your children. Live, for god’s sake live.”

Director of Sky Arts and Entertainment for Sky, Phil Edgar-Jones said: “It’s the starriest line-up you could hope for this year on Buzzcocks with something to satisfy every musical taste from the 90s through the noughties via boy and girl bands right to the present day. Throw in a healthy dose of unpredictability and mad comedy and you’d got the perfect fourth album.”