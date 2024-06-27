This September, Vicky Pattison is tying the knot – and she and her fiancé Ercan have chosen to marry abroad.

They’ve picked the stunning region of Puglia in Italy for their dream destination wedding.

Unlike most of us, they’re inviting over a hundred friends and family, plus E4 viewers, to witness their big day.

In a two-part reality special, Vicky Pattison: Destination Wedding, we’ll follow Vicky as she navigates the emotional rollercoaster of wedding planning.

With the support of their loved ones, the couple is set to have an Italian celebration filled with Vicky’s signature lavish style and a star-studded guest list.

Vicky shared her excitement: “Ercan and I are super excited to share our journey with E4 viewers. No doubt there’ll be tears, tantrums and tense moments over table plans! But ultimately, we can’t wait to start this next chapter of our lives surrounded by our incredible friends and family. I’m finally getting my happily ever after.”

Vicky is returning to E4 after her recent stint as an expert panellist on The Underdog: Josh Must Win.

Genna Gibson, Commissioning Editor for Reality & Entertainment at Channel 4 said: “It’s an honour to bring a reality royal wedding to E4.

“Vicky has shared her unique warmth and wit through many highs and lows over the years – growing up on our screens – and this two-part special is sure to be filled with emotions as she and Ercan get ready to celebrate the biggest day of their lives.”

Vicky Pattison: Destination Wedding will premiere later this year on E4 and stream on Channel 4.