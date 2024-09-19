ITV’s new royal chat show will spill all the royal tea

ITV has announced an exciting new royal-themed chat show for its weekend lineup, and it’s set to give viewers an insider’s look at the British monarchy.

The Royal Beat, hosted by seasoned journalist Kate Thornton, will hit screens this October, offering a fresh take on royal news and insights.

The show, airing on ITV1 and ITVX, will bring together a range of royal experts—from editors who cover the royal beat to former Palace insiders. Each episode will unpack the latest happenings within the Royal Family, both in the UK and abroad.

Thornton, who has years of experience reporting on the monarchy, is thrilled about the new series.

She says the show will take viewers behind the scenes of royal life, offering a deeper understanding of how the Royal Family operates and why they remain such a central part of British culture.

“We’ll be joined by people who work closely with the Royals, offering real insights into the work they do and what goes on behind closed doors,” Thornton said.

Given the ongoing changes within the monarchy, the timing couldn’t be more perfect.

With the death of Queen Elizabeth II still fresh, and King Charles III facing new challenges as sovereign, there’s no shortage of royal news to explore.

Expect lively discussions, expert commentary, and a closer look at how the Royal Family continues to evolve in the modern world.

The 10-part series, produced by Love Monday, will air every fortnight, giving royal enthusiasts plenty to chew on throughout the autumn season.

Alongside The Royal Beat, ITV has also announced two other weekend commissions that will appeal to food lovers and fans of country life.

Celebrity chef Nisha Katona will be fronting Nisha Katona’s Home Kitchen, set to air in 2025.

The show will be filmed in Katona’s family home near the Wirral, where viewers can expect to see her whip up simple, tasty dishes using ingredients from her own garden and local suppliers.

Meanwhile, Prue Leith is returning for a second series of Prue Leith’s Cotswold Kitchen after a successful first run. Filmed at her picturesque Cotswold home, Leith will invite more guests into her kitchen to cook, chat, and share tips.

Her husband, John, will also return to offer his signature humour and country-living hacks, which won fans over in series one.