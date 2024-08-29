First look at Peter Capaldi and Jessica Raine in The Devil’s Hour season two

Prime Video has confirmed the release date and dropped a tantalising first look at season two of its UK original thriller, The Devil’s Hour.

Set to premiere worldwide on 18 October, the series promises to take us deeper into its unsettling mysteries.

Jessica Raine as Lucy

Phil Dunster as Mike

Returning to their roles are Jessica Raine, known for Patrick Melrose and Informer, Peter Capaldi, the former Doctor Who star, and Nikesh Patel from Starstruck.

Also joining the cast this season are Ted Lasso’s Phil Dunster, Meera Syal from Goodness Gracious Me, and Top Boy’s Saffron Hocking.

This season kicks off with Lucy, played by Jessica, and Peter’s character Gideon forming a fragile alliance to stop a repeated tragedy and hunt down a shadowy figure.

Lucy is caught between her family and her duty, all while being pursued by her past-life husband, DI Ravi Dhillon, played by Nikesh.

Nikesh Patel as Ravi Dhillon

Saffron Hocking as Sam Boyd

Meanwhile, DS Sam Boyd, a new character played by Saffron, joins the hunt, bringing a fresh perspective to the unfolding drama.

Isaac, portrayed by Benjamin Chivers, is navigating his own complex emotional journey in a world that seems determined to deny his existence. As the plot twists and turns, fresh secrets are revealed, leading all characters towards a single explosive moment that could change their fates forever.

The second season, written by Tom Moran, keeps the Emmy-nominated series’ trademark tension and mystery intact.

Fans won’t have to wait too long for more, as filming for the third season has already wrapped up at locations including Shepperton Studios, Hampshire, Surrey, and Dartmoor.