Disney+ sets release date for star-studded series Rivals

Disney+ has confirmed that the eagerly awaited series Rivals will premiere on 18 October 2024.

Based on the beloved novel by Dame Jilly Cooper, Rivals is an eight-part series that dives deep into the scandalous world of 1980s England’s social elite. Expect romantic entanglements, fierce rivalries, and a hefty dose of 80s glamour as the story unfolds within the cutthroat world of independent television.

Watch a teaser now…

The series boasts a stellar cast including Alex Hassell as the irresistibly charming Rupert Campbell-Black, David Tennant as the powerful Lord Tony Baddingham, and Aidan Turner as the ambitious Declan O’Hara.

Nafessa Williams plays the role of Cameron Cook, with Katherine Parkinson as Lizzie Vereker and Bella Maclean as Taggie O’Hara.

The ensemble cast also features Emily Atack, Catriona Chandler, Oliver Chris, Danny Dyer, Rufus Jones, Lisa McGrillis, Luke Pasqualino, Claire Rushbrook, and Victoria Smurfit.