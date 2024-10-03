Everything you need to know about new BBC drama Mr Loverman

The BBC are gearing up to release Mr Loverman, an eight-part drama series based on Bernardine Evaristo’s best-selling novel.

This hotly anticipated series is set to bring the story of Barrington Jedidiah Walker, a 74-year-old from Hackney, to life, following his complex relationships and long-held secrets.

Mr Loverman will start on BBC One on Monday, 14 October 2024.

The new drama promises to be a thought-provoking and life-affirming exploration of family, identity, and love within Britain’s Caribbean community.

Meet the cast

The series boasts a stellar cast, led by Lennie James as Barrington, or Barry to his friends, an exuberant man with a sharp eye for fashion and a taste for retro suits.

Sharon D Clarke stars as his wife Carmel, with Ariyon Bakare taking on the role of Morris, Barrington’s best friend and secret lover.

The series dives deep into Barrington’s double life.

While Carmel suspects her husband has been unfaithful, she has no idea about his ongoing, passionate affair with Morris.

As Barrington nears the twilight of his life, he’s faced with a tough decision—one that will shake his entire family.

Bernardine Evaristo’s novel was celebrated for its insightful and fresh portrayal of Britain’s older Caribbean community, and this adaptation promises to deliver just that.

Also on the cast, Ariyon Bakare (Life, His Dark Materials) plays Barrington’s best friend and soulmate, Morris De La Roux, and Tamara Lawrance (Get Millie Black, Time Series 2) and Sharlene Whyte (Small Axe, Stephen) star as Barrington and Carmel’s daughters, Maxine and Donna.

Tahj Miles (Small Axe, Death in Paradise), will play Daniel, Donna’s son and Carmel and Barrington’s grandson.

Keenan Munn-Francis (Black Dog, Passing Strange) will star as a young Barrington opposite Gabin Kongolo (Bariau, The Suspect) as a young Morris. Lauren Akosia (Whitstable Pearl, The Slaves) also joins the cast as a young Carmel, known as Carmelita.

The series will also feature Suzette Llewellyn (EastEnders, Vera), Lochlann Ó Mearáin (Joyride, Holding), Hopi Grace (Boiling Point, The Book of Clarence), Llewella Gideon (Top Boy, Small Axe), Doreene Blackstock (Sex Education, The Colour Room), Kobna Holdbrook-Smith (The Split, His Dark Materials), Juliet Garricks (Murder They Hope, The Doctor) and Clint Dyer (Mine, Black Mirror) across the series.