Love Island's new series this summer is set to be the biggest yet.

The sexy reality show is set to return this summer after a year off in 2020 due to the pandemic.

Bosses are said to be determined to get the show on air and are going all out to make it the biggest and best yet.

Laura Whitmore is set to return as host with filming currently planned for its usual location in Majorca between July and August.

A source told the Daily Star newspaper that the show's team have put plans in place to allow the series to go ahead amid any pandemic restrictions.

"Producers are aware that international travel will still be restricted, so they are having to plan around that," they explained. “It is likely they will need to quarantine all contestants.

"They also think they’ll need to fly over three times as many contestants than normal in case some of them fall ill."

The source added: "It’s definitely going to be the biggest in show history."

Meanwhile it's been claimed that there have been more than 100,000 applications from singletons to enter the villa.

A source told The Sun: "The casting team have been shocked by the amount of contestant applications they’ve received and impressed with the standard.

“They can’t wait to start remotely screen-testing their favourites over the next few months."

Applications for Love Island are currently open if you want to sign up.

Up for grabs for the winning couple is a cash prize of £50,000 and the chance for a happily ever after.

A casting call reads: "ITV2 are looking for vibrant singles from across the UK who want to head to the sun, in search of love.

"The chosen cast will spend time in a luxury villa, getting to know one another, but to remain in paradise they must win the hearts of the public and their fellow Islanders who ultimately decide their fate on Love Island."

Last year's US series aired in a Las Vegas hotel due to travel restrictions as a result of the pandemic.

