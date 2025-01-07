Meet the cast of Love Island All Stars 2025

Love Island: All Stars is set to make its highly anticipated with a fresh group of fan-favourite Islanders heading back to the iconic villa, hoping for a second chance at love.

Hosted by Maya Jama and set in sunny South Africa, this series promises to ignite group chats as beloved Islanders from the past decade return for another shot at romance.

Comedian Iain Stirling lends his signature wit as the Islanders navigate the drama, romance, and challenges in the UK’s most popular dating show.

Expect surprise bombshells, dramatic exits for unlucky singletons, and, in the end, one loved-up couple will be crowned winners of the £50,000 prize.

Ronnie Vint Age: 28 Series 11 Ronnie has grown since his first stint in the Villa, where he often found himself in love triangles. He reflected, “I feel like I’ve grown up a lot since then. Hopefully less triangles.”

Scott Thomas Age: 36 Series 2 Scott has been on a journey of personal growth and sobriety since his last time in the Villa. Now feeling ready to settle down, he admires the love his brother shares with his wife and hopes to find similar happiness. “I always say I want to find ‘my Caroline’,” he shared.

Gabby Allen Age: 32 Series 3 Gabby feels she has matured significantly since her first time on Love Island. Reflecting on her growth, she said, “I now run my businesses and I’ve grown up a lot… but I just haven’t found ‘the one’ yet.”

Curtis Pritchard Age: 28 Series 5 Curtis, now at a different stage in his life, is ready to find true love. Reflecting on lessons from his past, he said, “In hindsight, if I do find a girl this time, I will perhaps cuddle her in bed rather than make coffee… so Amy taught me a lesson.”

Kaz Crossley Age: 29 Series 4 Kaz is excited to return to Love Island, hoping for new surprises and connections. “I’m even more mature now so I’m ready to find a relationship,” she explained.

Luca Bish Age: 25 Series 8 Luca had such a good time last time that he wants to return for the fun and the possibility of finding someone special. Reflecting on his previous experience, he said: “It taught me so much about myself, especially as I can go back and watch it. It’s good to reflect. I think that it’s not the mistakes that define us, it’s the lessons and what we learn from them that makes us.”

Nas Majeed Age: 28 Series 6 Nas fondly remembers his first time on Love Island and is excited for another chance. He values kindness, humour, and shared energy in a partner, adding, “I can’t wait to get one of those and start collecting points with someone.”

India Reynolds Age: 34 Series 5 After being single for two and a half years, India feels it’s time to settle down. She’s looking forward to meeting people in the Villa, as she dislikes dating apps. “I think I’m a bit more confident because I’m older,” she said. “You know yourself a bit more as you get older.”

Marcel Somerville Age: 39 Series 3 Marcel believed he had found his happily ever after, but life had other plans. Returning to Love Island feels like a full circle moment for him. He shared, “In my series I was deemed ‘Dr Marcel’, I was giving everyone love advice. Since the show, I’ve gone through a lot of situations in life and in love so I’ve topped up my knowledge.”

Elma Pazar Age: 32 Series 5 Elma is ready to give Love Island another proper go after her first stay was cut short. Determined to be her true authentic self, she said, “This time I actually want to leave with a man, so let’s hope I’m lucky.”

Catherine Agbaje Age: 24 Series 10 Catherine is returning to the Villa to find love again. Her advice to others is to “just be yourself, focus on yourself and don’t stay if you see red flags.”

Olivia Hawkins Age: 29 Series 9 Olivia is still single and feels ready to meet a nice man. She explained, “I’m unapologetically myself. You can never please everyone and I’m OK with being a marmite character.”

Love Island All Stars will start on Monday, 13 January on ITV2 and ITVX.