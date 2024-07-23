Love Island first look as the iconic talent show returns

Advertisements

On tonight’s Love Island, Joey reveals his true feelings to Jessy while the talent show returns.

Reuben Reuben and Grace Nicole Matilda Matilda Josh Josh Joey Jessy Jess S Jess S Ayo Ayo ❮ ❯

Emotions run high as Joey and Jessy have a heart-to-heart at the Fire Pit, discussing their families’ impressions of each other.

Joey expresses that his nan and sister adore Jessy, and he mentions Jessy’s dad’s positive comments about their relationship. This prompts Jessy to ask why Joey’s sister got emotional, leading Joey to reveal his true feelings.

Meanwhile, Mimii pulls Josh to the terrace for a chat. She expresses her happiness in their current couple, with Josh reciprocating her feelings.

Unbeknownst to them, Ayo shares his brother’s opinion with Ciaran at the Fire Pit, suggesting that Ayo and Mimii might be better suited. Ayo decides to discuss this with Jess, unsure of how she will react to this revelation.

The next day, the Islanders gear up for the Love Island Talent Show. Reuben announces the event with a text, and the Islanders eagerly prepare their acts.

The performances include Nicole’s sexy dance, Reuben’s whistling and singing act, Matilda’s puppet show, Grace’s yoga class, Josh’s culinary masterclass, Joey’s self-produced rap, Ciaran’s rugby skills, Jess’s artist masterclass, Sean’s candyman act, Jessy’s stilt performance, Ayo’s flute rendition, and Mimii’s karaoke.

After all performances, the Islanders deliberate to choose the winner of the Talent Show.

Love Island airs at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.