Love Island spoilers! Maya Jama surprises the villa with huge news

Maya Jama makes a surprise entrance on Love Island tonight as two brand new bombshells also join the villa.

Joey, given a secret mission, pulls Ayo aside to deliver an important message. Mimii wants to meet Ayo on the terrace, and Joey is the messenger tasked with ensuring this meeting happens.

He tells Ayo, “Oi listen, you know Mimii, she wants you to meet her on the terrace quickly, between me and you.” Ayo, caught off guard, initially resists, saying, “No, I can’t follow you there…” However,

Joey is persistent, reminding Ayo that love is the reason they are all in the Villa. “Love, that’s what we’re here for… you can’t not do this, you need to have this with her, bro,” Joey insists.

Joey

He further adds, “She wants to chat to you, bro, and I feel like she deserves it.” Ayo is left to decide whether to meet Mimii or not.

The next morning brings an unexpected twist for the Islanders. They are woken up by an exciting text message: “Islanders, it’s time for you to get ready and leave the Villa as you’re off to an exclusive party #SummerOfVibe #VIPsOnly.”

Dressed to impress, they leave the Villa and head to an exclusive Love Island pool party in a remote location. Upon arrival at the Love Island beach club, they are greeted by none other than pop superstar Jess Glynne.

The Islanders are thrilled as she performs a series of her chart-topping hits along with her brand new single, “Summer’s Back.”

Jess Glynne then drops a surprise for the group. She announces, “I’m actually gassed right now, as I’ve got a little surprise…” With that, two brand new bombshells make a dramatic entrance into the pool party.

The Islanders with Jess Glynne

These new arrivals are set to shake things up, and they waste no time making their moves, leaving the Islanders wondering whose heads will be turned by the newcomers.

The surprises don’t end there. Maya Jama makes an epic return to the Villa, never one to miss out on a good party.

She interrupts the festivities with an announcement that raises the stakes for everyone. “Islanders, sorry to interrupt your little shindig, the party is over…can you please all line up in front of the pool,” Maya says.

As tension builds, she reveals, “The public have been voting for the most compatible couple…” This announcement means that one couple will be dumped from the island tonight.

Which couples will be at risk? And what unexpected twist will determine who will be sent packing, losing their place in the Villa immediately?

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.