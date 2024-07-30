Mimii and Josh on their Love Island victory (INTERVIEW)

Mimii and Josh reflect on their surreal victory, the challenges they faced, and their future plans, expressing pride in making history as the first black couple to win Love Island.

How does it feel to be a Love Island winner?

M: It feels so surreal, I don’t even have words right now to describe it. I want to thank everyone for all the love, it was the best time of my life.

J: Crazy man. It still hasn’t even sunk in. I’m happy and thankful, and appreciating the love and support we got. We had such an authentic connection and I’m glad everyone saw it.

What would you say was the highlight of your Villa experience as a couple?

M: When our families met. It was one of our best days.

J: That was a great reassurance and took us to another level.

What was the most challenging part of the journey?

M: Probably having so many opinionated people in the Villa towards the end. We knew what we had and we knew we were good, but to have other comments trying to throw us off track was difficult. We just trusted in us and kept communicating and reassuring each other though.

J: Definitely the comments as Mimii said, and going back and forth with Joey.

What’s next for you both?

M: Probably exploring different places, going to the theatre, museums.

J: Similar things but there are a few restaurants I want to take her to. Also to find our dynamic outside the Villa and get used to that, that’s what I’m looking forward to.

Most memorable moment of the series?

J: When I first saw her, I was so taken aback. Obviously I had watched a bit and saw how she was so I was already fond of her. But coming in I was cool, calm and collected until she walked in. I knew straight away. She wasn’t really looking at me, she said she was, but she’s got a good poker face.

M: Our final dinner together when you read me that poem. I was like ‘wow, this is so sweet.’ I felt so romanticised. With Josh I just feel like I have never felt like this before.

Do you have any regrets from your time in the Villa?

M: Maybe asking Joey to do the secret mission, but other than that no.

J: All positives for me, even the arguments, because it just made me grow. I didn’t think I would handle situations like I was able to.

What do you want to do this time next year?

M: Turks and Caicos, lots of travel for us.

J: I would like to stay in a healthy relationship, hopefully living together, having a good dynamic and thriving in our careers and doing things we love, supporting each other.

You have been hailed as history making for being the first black couple to win the show – what is your reaction?

M: I’m so shocked about it. It’s nice. Hopefully it will set pace for more diverse representation. It’s overwhelming, but in the best possible way.

J: I definitely feel proud. To be able to add a little bit to help balance the scales, if it means greater diverse representation, that is great. We are just happy to write history.