Love Island SPOILER! Public poll causes feuds among Islanders

On tonight’s Love Island, Sean’s talent show roast causes tension with Josh, while Jessy and Joey enjoy a romantic night at the Hideaway, and Islanders face a dramatic relationship ranking challenge.

In this evening’s Love Island episode, drama unfolds as Sean’s playful roast during the talent show leaves Josh upset.

Sean and Josh have a tense conversation at the Fire Pit, where Josh expresses his displeasure at being compared to a sour dummy.

The cast

Sean acknowledges the tension and attempts to apologize, but Josh remains unconvinced, questioning Sean’s sincerity. Their disagreement escalates until Joey and Ayo step in to mediate, hoping to resolve the conflict.

Meanwhile, Jessy and Joey celebrate her talent show win with a romantic evening at the Hideaway Retreat.

Jessy dazzles Joey with her red feather boa and black negligee, leading to a deeper conversation about their future together. Joey is eager for Jessy to move to Essex, and she playfully agrees, hinting at a possible relocation.

Joey and Jessy

The next day, the Islanders face a new challenge called “A Couple of Sorts,” where they must rank their relationships based on public opinion. This task stirs up more tension, especially when Matilda reacts angrily to the results.

Arguments break out, with Josh and Sean clashing again and Joey stepping in to defend his friend, leading to a heated exchange involving Mimii as well.

The challenge takes a surprising turn with the final question: “Which couple is least likely to work on the outside?” The unexpected results shock the Islanders, especially the couple ranked first, who vow to prove everyone wrong.

However, the drama intensifies when the Islanders receive a mysterious text that promises to shake things up further in the Villa.

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.