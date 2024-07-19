Love Island SPOILERS! Last recoupling brings suspense to the villa

Advertisements

On tonight’s Love Island, Grace confronts Reuben over disrespectful behaviour, while Josh and Mimii enjoy their first date and the Islanders prepare for the final recoupling.

Grace confronts Reuben about his behaviour during the couple’s challenge, expressing her anger and feeling disrespected by his actions with Lola.

Reuben’s attempt to hug Grace is rebuffed as she tells him, “I don’t want a hug right now.”

Grace makes it clear that she feels embarrassed by his comments and actions, particularly his physical closeness with Lola during the challenge.

Reuben and Grace

She questions Reuben’s intentions and whether his head is truly with her or Lola, leaving their future together uncertain.

Meanwhile, Josh and Mimii receive a text inviting them on their first date. Nervous but excited, they prepare for the outing with Josh asking for help from the boys on his outfit, while Mimii admits her nerves.

Their date takes them to an authentic Spanish market where they explore various stalls. Mimii suggests they pick out a crochet teddy bear as a keepsake, and they decide to name it ‘Jomii’—a blend of their names.

The date is filled with laughter and bonding, and they toast to their promising future, eager to see where their relationship will go next.

Later in the day, Nicole receives a text announcing a pre-loved floral party. The Islanders excitedly dress in their best floral prints and head to the garden for the festivities.

Josh and Mimii

The mood is celebratory as they enjoy the themed party, but the night takes an unexpected turn when Ayo receives a surprise text.

The Islanders are called to gather around the Fire Pit immediately, where they learn that the final recoupling will take place that night ahead of the upcoming final.

The boys will have the power to choose which girl they want to couple up with for the last time.

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.