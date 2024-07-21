Love Island spoilers! Tensions explode at The Grafties in dramatic episode

On tonight’s Love Island, tensions explode at The Grafties as the Islanders face public votes and unexpected surprises.

It’s a new day in the Villa, and following the results of the final recoupling, the Islanders receive an exciting text: they’re invited to “The Grafties,” an awards ceremony chosen by the public.

The text reads: “Islanders, it’s awards season and tonight you are invited to a ceremony all about you. The winner of each category has been chosen by the public. Prepare your acceptance speeches and glam up, it’s time for The Grafties! #AndTheWinnerIs #RollTheTapes.”

The Islanders are thrilled, but what surprises will the night bring?

Mimii and Josh

As the ceremony begins, the Islanders take their seats for the first award of the night: the public’s least favourite couple.

With shocked reactions, Jessy comments, “Savage!” The bottom three couples are revealed, but proceedings are interrupted by a surprise text, leaving everyone in suspense about what it means for the least favourite couple.

As the night continues, tensions rise. Awards such as “Flirtiest Performance,” “It’s Giving One Sided,” “Most Dramatic Performance,” “Ultimate Pot Stirrer,” “Unfinished Business,” and “Epic Fail” are up for grabs. Nominations include:

Flirtiest Performance: Sean, Grace, Joey

Sean, Grace, Joey It’s Giving One Sided: Josh, Jess, Reuben

Josh, Jess, Reuben Most Dramatic Performance: Ciaran, Jessy, Nicole

Ciaran, Jessy, Nicole Ultimate Pot Stirrer: Joey, Sean, Reuben

Joey, Sean, Reuben Unfinished Business: Grace & Josh, Mimii & Ayo, Grace & Joey

Grace & Josh, Mimii & Ayo, Grace & Joey Epic Fail: Ciaran, Mimii, Sean

The cast

Joey’s flirtatious conversations with Lola are broadcasted, causing Jessy to confront him about his behaviour.

Josh, nominated for the “It’s Giving One Sided” category, faces criticism from Sean, who accuses him of playing a one-sided game. Josh defends himself, sparking a heated debate with Sean and Joey. Jessy defends Joey, leading to a tense exchange with Josh.

The night’s drama continues as winners are announced, revealing secrets and causing friction among the Islanders. The tension builds as dramatic conversations and unexpected moments unfold, promising a night full of revelations.

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.