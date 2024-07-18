Love Island spoilers! Lola choice and Joey’s secret mission revealed

On tonight’s Love Island, Joey’s secret mission is revealed as Lola faces a tough decision.

At the Fire Pit, new bombshell Lola is faced with a challenging decision as she gets ready to steal an Islander to couple up with.

Having spent time getting to know both Joey and Reuben, tensions rise as Jessy confides in Joey, saying, “I’m scared.”

With the power in Lola’s hands, the big question is who she will pick.

Matilda and Sean

The following day, while relaxing on the daybeds, the Islanders receive a text detailing the day’s challenge, ‘Couple Goals.’

The message reads: “Islanders, It’s time to reveal what you really think of each other in today’s challenge, Couple Goals. #IfTruthBeTold #NoHoldingBack.”

Sean and Matilda are named as hosts, and the Islanders will face a series of revealing questions.

Each couple writes down their answers to questions like “Who is the most argumentative couple?” and “Which couple gives you the biggest ick?” and shares their answers with the group.

During the game, Joey hints at a hidden secret, saying, “I know something no one knows here.”

Grace and Harry

This comes to light when he picks Josh and Mimii as the couple most likely to have their heads turned, revealing some unknown situations involving Mimii.

A confused Josh demands details, and Joey admits he was on a secret mission. With the other Islanders pressing for more information, the tension builds as they all urge Joey to disclose the details of his secret mission.

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.