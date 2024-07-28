Joey Essex discusses his Love Island journey, the connections he made, and his future plans after leaving the Villa.

How does it feel to be leaving the Love Island Villa?

It feels good to be leaving, I feel like I had an amazing run in there, went through the full cycle of emotions you get in the Villa, and if you have to leave, you might as well go out with a bang…It’s my birthday on Monday so feels like I’m going out at a good time.

Describe your Love Island journey in a few words?

It’s difficult to put eight weeks into just a few words but exciting, fun and eventful are the ones that come to mind.

Were you surprised by the result?

I said during the compatibility vote that I had expected Jesy and I would get votes, so no it didn’t really come as a surprise, and I never expected to win the show.

Jessy and Joey

Joey and Ayo

You made history as Love Island’s first celebrity bombshell. How were you initially received by the other Islanders?

I literally kept it top secret, which was hard because it meant keeping it from all of my close friends and family. But I’m glad it paid off, went to plan and surprised everyone in the way it did. From what I’ve been told since leaving, it was quite a moment.

You initially explored a connection with Samantha. Can you tell us about your time spent together?

Obviously we coupled up early on but it quickly became clear that the feelings weren’t there.

You instantly got back on track and reignited an old flame in former partner Grace, how did it feel seeing her in the Villa for the first time?

Of course it was a surprise when she walked into the Villa, it wasn’t something I was expecting.

Things quickly came to an end despite rekindling things initially. What factors caused that relationship to break down and how do you feel towards her now?

Sadly it did just fizzle out over time, but definitely no hard feelings. It’s hard of course to live with someone after you’ve ended a relationship, and it means you have to have conversations you would probably avoid if it was the outside world, but we’ve ended things in a good place and I wish her well.

What was it about Jessy that turned your head?

Jessy totally took me by surprise, and I fancied her straightaway. I could tell we had an instant connection and she was a bit of me. We had something that was quite strong, and hopefully proved that to people by sticking with each other throughout Casa and right up to the end.

Joey

You found love in the end but there was a lot of drama along the way – do you have any regrets?

With Samantha, perhaps it would have been better if we’d drawn a line under it earlier on and just focused on having a friendship. With Grace, I don’t feel like there were any hard feelings but as I’ve said it was difficult living with an ex while getting to know someone else. Generally though the two of us were always cool.

How does it feel to be leaving the Villa with Jesy exclusively, do you think you’ve found what you were looking for?

Ultimately it is nice to walk out with someone who has meant a lot to me throughout my time on the show.

What would you say to any sceptics about your relationship?

I understand some people might be sceptical considering how my earlier connections in the Villa ended up but ultimately the show is about finding a true connection and the best connection possible and that’s what I did.

Your friends and family have missed you dearly having initially had to keep Love Island a secret from them, how was it being reunited with Frankie and your Nan?

Seeing my nan was such a special moment. I had hoped Frankie would come in if I got as far as friends and family but I never expected I would see my nan. It was such a highlight of doing it and made it extra special to see her and hear she was proud of me.

What’s the first thing you want to do when back in Essex?

Visit my friends and family, maybe apologise to a few for keeping it a secret for them, and then crack on with life Joey Essex style.

Reem has made a resurgence on the internet becoming a popular trend on TikTok and posted by huge stars such as Camila Cabello, how does it feel knowing that?

It was about time we brought Reem back to life – it’s time….

Viewers have witnessed you go from boy to man throughout your years on screen – has anything changed about you in the Villa?

I don’t think I’ve changed, I’ve definitely become stronger and a better person. And I have definitely made friends for life – people like Ayo and Sean.