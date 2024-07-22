Love Island spoilers! Family visits shake up the villa

On Love Island tonight, Islanders face fallout from Grafties night and reunite with their families, sparking emotional and tense moments.

Following a dramatic Grafties awards night, tensions escalate in the villa as Islanders reflect on the controversial results.

Jessy confronts Joey about his ‘pot stirring,’ criticising his behaviour and leading to a heated and unresolved argument. Joey attempts to defend himself, but Jessy walks away in frustration, saying she can’t be bothered with him.

Meanwhile, Sean faces criticism from Ciaran and the girls, who accuse him of constantly stirring trouble for reactions. Nicole and Ciaran express their annoyance, causing a rift between Sean and Ciaran, highlighting the growing tension among the Islanders.

The next day, the Islanders are surprised by visits from their loved ones.

Sean’s family reprimands him for his Casa Amor antics, while Matilda’s sisters express their disapproval.

Reuben and Grace’s families visit next, with Grace’s dad pulling Joey aside for a serious talk.

Ciaran’s mum hints at wedding plans, and Nicole’s mum gushes over her daughter’s relationship.

Mimii and Josh have emotional reunions with their families, sharing supportive and heartfelt moments.

Ayo’s brother shares concerns about Jess needing constant reassurance.

Joey has an emotional reunion with his sister Frankie and Nanny Linda, who express their pride and love. Joey confides in his family about his feelings for Jessy, leaving them to ponder the future of their relationship.

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.