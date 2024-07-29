Love Island 2024 spoilers! First look at tonight’s final

It’s the final day in the Love Island Villa, and the girls decide to surprise the boys with a special breakfast in bed.

Matilda leads the effort, saying, “We wanted to make you a final breakfast,” as they serve fruit platters on ornate gold plates.

The festivities continue with a text announcement: the boys must prepare for a special dinner while the girls get ready to make heartfelt declarations.

The evening begins with the boys dressed up, waiting in the garden.

The boys

Each girl steps out in glamorous attire, drawing awe from the boys. The Islanders toast to their connections and share favourite memories. Matilda reminisces about their families meeting, while Nicole cherishes the moment Ciaran asked her to be his girlfriend.

As the night progresses, the final four couples share declarations of love.

Jess and Ayo express their deep bond, with Ayo hinting at a big reveal.

Nicole and Ciaran recall their first meeting, while Mimii praises Josh’s qualities and he reads her a heartfelt poem.

The Islanders in the pool

Sean, nervous but determined, prepares to share something significant with Matilda.

The evening concludes with a spontaneous dive into the pool, fully dressed. The Islanders chant “Love Island baby” as they celebrate their journey.

But which couple will be crowned winners of Love Island 2024?