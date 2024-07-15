Love Island spoilers as Snog, Marry, Pie makes dramatic return

Advertisements

In tonight’s episode of Love Island, the popular “Snog, Marry, Pie” challenge makes a dramatic return, stirring up emotions and causing unexpected twists in the Villa.

Grace receives a text announcing the game, prompting the Islanders to reveal their feelings by choosing someone to kiss, marry, and pie.

The challenge heats up as one Islander surprises everyone by kissing someone outside their current couple, and another Islander gets the most pies for being a “sh** stirrer.”

Joey

A standout moment is when one boy receives four marriage proposals, humorously noting how his wedding finger feels sore from all the rings.

Mimii’s choice to kiss Ayo shocks the Villa, as she explains their past connection and how it made sense for her in the game. The Islanders’ reactions to her decision add to the drama.

Later, the Islanders receive an exciting text announcing they’ll be able to watch England play Spain in the final of the European Championships, a Love Island first.

Elated, they celebrate by jumping into the pool and later prepare for the game, cheering on England with flags and bunting.

Islanders watch England

Despite England not winning, Reuben delivers a heartfelt message, praising the team for their effort: “Not the result we wanted tonight everyone, but I’d say the boys did well, we got to the final and they did the country proud.””

The aftermath of the “Snog, Marry, Pie” challenge continues to create tension

Josh confronts Mimii about her kiss with Ayo, expressing his feelings of hurt and questioning her decision. Mimii admits she still has feelings for Ayo, leading Josh to discuss the situation with Ayo, asserting that he won’t tolerate repeated antics.

Meanwhile, Mimii plans a private conversation with Ayo on the terrace, hinting at more revelations to come.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX.