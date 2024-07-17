Love Island SPOILER! Nicole & Ciaran decide who leaves the villa

On tonight’s Love Island, one couple is left leaving the villa while bombshells Lola & Harry make their mark.

At the Jet2 Vibe pool party, Nicole and Ciaran, voted as the most compatible couple, face the critical task of deciding who to dump from the Island.

They privately deliberate over the three couples at risk before heading back to the pool area. Ciaran expresses the difficulty of the decision, describing it as the hardest he’s faced in the Villa

The suspense builds as the couple prepares to announce their choice.

Ayo and Jess

In the morning, Lola is eager to make moves in the Villa and starts chatting with Joey. Joey admits his intrigue and attraction to Lola, who confidently believes she can turn his head, revealing he is her type.

Their interaction catches the attention of Jessy, who listens in from the bean bags. Joey questions the solidity of his current coupling with Jessy, and Lola candidly responds, implying Joey gives off a cheeky vibe.

Joey enjoys getting to know Lola, noting their common interests and expressing his openness to being tested, given that he and Jessy haven’t defined their relationship.

The Islanders gather for a lively ice cube game where the goal is to pass an ice cube mouth-to-mouth, with dropped cubes resulting in dares. Josh drops an ice cube and chooses a dare to snog the Islander he thinks is the most arrogant, selecting Nicole.

Sean gets a text

His choice leads to tension, with Ciaran questioning if he is considered arrogant as well. The game continues with dares sparking more drama, including snogging Islanders perceived as game players, those with the most sexual chemistry besides their partners, and those most likely to cheat.

In the evening, Sean gets a text summoning all Islanders to the Fire Pit. Lola receives a subsequent message, instructing her and Harry to stand before the Fire Pit for a significant decision.

Harry’s message reveals they must each steal a boy and girl to couple up with, setting the stage for further Villa upheaval.

Love Island continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX