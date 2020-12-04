Olivia Attwood's I'm A Celebrity ambitions - and hopes to return to Love Island

Olivia Attwood has revealed her desire to take part in I'm A Celebrity and a hopeful Love Island return.

One of Love Island’s most notable former Islanders, Olivia has her sights firmly set on a place in I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!

Speaking to Alison Hammond on brand new podcast My Life in TV, Olivia admitted she’s eyeing up a spot in a future series: “I would like to do the Jungle for real.

"Because I did that challenge [on Extra Camp] I’d like to test myself. I’m so stubborn I know I wouldn’t go back to camp without any star because I’m so stubborn with myself.”

Olivia, who currently has her own reality show Olivia Meets Her Match on ITVBe, went on to speak about how Katie Price is one of her inspirations.

Olivia said: “The main reality TV which made me think, ‘I’d like to do that’, was watching Katie Price and Peter Andre.

"I think I’ve always resonated with Katie, she’s so unfiltered, we have that in common. She says what she thinks.”

Meanwhile, Olivia also discussed a potential return to Love Island - but not as a contestant.

She shared: “I haven’t got the qualifications to host [Love Island]. But I feel like I want to invent a role for me.

"Whether it’s as an agony aunt where I pop in and out of the Villa, give the girls some love advice. It doesn’t exist yet. But because it’s my roots and I love the show so much I’d love to do something.”

My Life In TV is free to download from Global Player, Spotify, Acast, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Player FM, and wherever you get your podcasts.

Olivia Meets Her Match continues on Sunday nights on ITV Hub at 10PM. You can watch online via ITV Hub.