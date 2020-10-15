Are Love Island's Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor together?

Maura Higgins and Chris Taylor discuss their relationship in tonight's Love Island reunion show.

Love Island: What Happened Next? airs at 9PM on ITV2 as Maura joins Michael Griffiths, Jordan Hames, Danny Williams and Chris Taylor at their bachelor pad in Essex.

There have been plenty of recent rumours that Maura and Chris are secretly a couple, but they insist they're just friends... for now.

Maura revealed: “I do receive a lot of messages and so does Chris. It’s always ‘you and Chris would make a perfect couple’.”

Speaking about his friendship with Maura, Chris said: “Some people might think me and Maura are a really good pair and we are, we get on really well.

"We’ve got similar personalities, similar banter. We hang out all the time."

Maura then jokingly said: “Maybe someday we might be friends with benefits? Who knows!”

With Maura and Chris' relationship status made girl, she and the boys’ went on to speak about their villa experience, reflecting on their biggest ‘pinch-me’ moments since leaving the villa.

Michael said: “Standing in front of Margot Robbie and one of her friends inviting us to a party!”

Maura said: “A week after I left the villa, I had This Morning on the phone. It was so crazy working next to Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield. That is just a dream come true.”

Elsewhere in tonight's Love Island: What Happened Next?, Amber Gill and Ovie Soko reunite as she explains Greg O'Shea split.

Meanwhile, Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague talk marriage and babies.

Tommy said: “In ten years time, I would definitely want to see myself married with kids. Four kids, five kids, twenty kids or whatever.”

Molly-Mae laughed: “Five kids! That is not happening. We’re not doing five kids, two is the maximum.”

Love Island: What Happened Next, tonight, 9PM on ITV2