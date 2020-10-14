Love Island's 'Do Bits Society' reunites on tonight's special reunion show.

Love Island: What Happened Next? continues this evening (October 14) on ITV2 at 9PM, reuniting former Islanders.

Advertisements

In this evening's episode we catch up with Wes Nelson, Josh Denzel, Eyal Booker and Jack Fowler who quickly established themselves as the ‘Do Bits Society’ in series four.

The boys discussed whether they’re still in touch with any of their partners from the series. Wes said: “Meg messaged me the other day. She’s super nice. No bad blood there.”

Speaking about his relationship with Megan and series five’s Arabella, Wes said: “I left the Villa with Megan.

"We moved in together but I was with her for six months. Sadly, it didn’t work out.

"I then found another Islander, Arabella, and we hit it off. We met at an event and we were together for 8 months. We just grew apart.”

Advertisements

Talking about his current relationship status, Eyal said: “I’m in a relationship. It all worked out in the end. Her name is Delilah. She’s a great girl.

"She lives in LA and I live in London. We split the time between the two.”

The boys then discuss their careers post Love Island, Jack said: “I went into the studio and I did this track. It ended up being my debut release!

"I’ve now stepped into the studio again and I’ve done some tracks that I think will do really well in the clubs.”

Pursuing a career in music also, Wes revealed: “I have just signed my record deal. Drake is on my label.

"To think two years ago I was in an office and now I’m hopefully going to be stood on stage performing.”

Love Island: What Happened Next, tonight, 9PM on ITV2

Picture: ITV