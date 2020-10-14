Love Island stars throw Dani Dyer a baby shower in reunion special

Dani Dyer enjoys a baby shower on tonight's Love Island: What Happened Next?

Dani is joined by Megan Barton Hanson, Georgia Steel, Zara McDermott and Samira Mighty for a catch up in this evening's episode of the special ITV2 series.

Advertisements

Speaking about her pregnancy, Dani said: “I’m having a baby! It’s so weird that I’m saying that. Everyone thinks I’m going to call the baby ‘Dani’. It’s not going to happen!”

Dani won the show with Jack Fincham but the pair are no longer together.

Megan Barton-Hansen, Georgia Steele, Dani Dyer, Samira Mighty and Zara McDermott.

She reflected: “Love Island was such an amazing time. And winning it with Jack was incredible.

"Although when we came off Love Island we did move in together, we did a show together, we just weren’t compatible like we were in the villa.”

Advertisements

As for Jack, he meets up with fellow series four contestants Laura Anderson and Dr Alex George.

Laura asked Jack: “So, Dani is becoming a mum now as well?”

Jack said: “I’m so happy for her. She’ll make a brilliant mum as well.”

Speaking about his daughter, Jack said: “I’m a dad and it’s an amazing feeling. I’m not with Blossom’s mum and at the minute we’re working out how things are going to work. But all I want is the best for my daughter and for her to have as much love and the best upbringing possible.”

Jack Fincham

Dr Alex picked up on some potential flirting between Jack and Laura and said: “I actually think Jack and Laura would make a good couple. Laura likes to date Islanders. That’s the main thing on her ‘type’ list. Jack would fit the bill!”

Jack then said: “Me and Laura are such good friends. I talk to her at least a few times a week. We need to make a pact, if we’re both not married by the time we’re 40 then we’ll get married.”

Advertisements

Meanwhile, back at the baby shower, Megan was keen to know if Georgia still speaks to her Love Island partner Sam Bird, Georgia said: “Not really.

"Me and Sam had an amazing summer but it didn’t work out when we left. He’s a lovely boy.”

The girls asked Zara and Samira about their experience taking part in the X Factor: Celebrity, Samira said: “It was so surreal meeting Simon Cowell. He’s like a mythical creature!”

Samira Mighty and Zara McDermott

Talking about her relationship with Wes Nelson, Megan said: “On the show I thought I had found the love of my life with Wes.

"We came fourth place and then sadly it only lasted six months. When you’re outside, there are always so many other influences.”

Advertisements

Discussing her love life now, Megan said: “When I filmed Celebs Go Dating, I came out and said I wanted to date girls and guys and I think after dating both sexes, I’ve got a stronger connection with women.”

Love Island: What Happened Next, tonight, 9PM on ITV2