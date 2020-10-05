Love Island USA spoilers: Two girls dumped from the villa in latest recoupling

Two girls are to be dumped from the Love Island 2020 USA villa in the latest results.

In tonight's episode, the Islanders find out that there will be a recoupling and the power is vested with the boys.

Speaking in the Beach Hut about the looming recoupling, Laurel says: “If he [Carrington] does pick me, I’ll be able to move past everything that has happened. But it could go either way at this point.”

Host Arielle makes her entrance as the Islanders gather at the fire pit for the recoupling.

Arielle says: “As you know, tonight there will be a recoupling. This time it’s the boys’ choice on who they would like to couple up with. Ladies, please come and join me.”

The girls line-up for the recoupling as two of them face being dumped from the island. But who will the boys recouple with? And which girls will be left single and be dumped tonight?

Love Island USA airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2.

Elsewhere this evening, the girls go undercover as part of a new challenge.

Cely receives a text which reads: “Girls. Today, you will become undercover lovers. Each of you must complete a secret mission involving the boys.”

Laurel is up first as she has to get one of the boys to inflate a pool toy for her. Laurel deflates the inflatable in the kitchen and then asks Johnny if he’ll inflate it for her.

Up next is Moira, who has to get one of the boys to feed her grapes. But as she enlists the help of Caleb, will he fall into the trap?

Followed by Justine who has to get a kiss from every boy in the Villa. But will the boys catch on to what the girls are up to?

Lakeyn then has to get a boy to cuddle her in bed, so she opts for Carrington who she has been growing closer to.

It’s then Julia’s turn who has to spill water over one of the boys. Has she got what it takes?

Finally, Cely has to get all the boys in the pool. Will the girls succeed in today’s challenge and win a special prize for the Villa?

