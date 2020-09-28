Love Island USA spoilers: Four Islanders dumped from the villa

Four Islanders are dumped from the Love Island USA villa in tonight's results.

In this evening's episode, Jalen receives a text which reads: “Islanders. Tonight, the stars will align. Get ready for an astrology-themed party that will be out of this world! #LookingForASign #WrittenInTheStars #BlameItOnMyZodiac”

Advertisements

The Islanders get ready and look forward to tonight’s party, unaware of the surprise heading their way, as host Arielle makes a dramatic entrance and asks the Islanders to gather at the fire pit.

Arielle says: “Ok Islanders, I’ve come with some news. America has been voting for their favourite couple. I’m now going to reveal the top four couples in no particular order who are safe and will remain on Love Island.

"The Islanders in the bottom three couples risk being dumped from the island tonight.”

The Islanders stand and one by one Arielle reveals the four couples who are safe until three couples remain. However, only four Islanders will be dumped from the Villa tonight.

The decision lies with their fellow Islanders as the boys who are safe must choose to save one girl, while the safe girls must choose to save one boy.

Advertisements

But who received the fewest votes? And which four Islanders will be leaving paradise tonight?

Meanwhile, the dumping isn’t the only surprise in store for the Islanders, as three new boys arrive in paradise looking for love.

As the Islanders are sleeping, the new boys - Bennett Sipes, Noah Purvis and Bennie Bivens - make their entrance and sneak into the bedroom to surprise the Islanders when they wake up.

The Islanders awake to the arrival of the new boys. Each of the new boys receives a text as they’re able to choose one girl each for a date.

But who will they choose and what does their arrival mean for the rest of the Islanders?

Love Island USA continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2.

Advertisements

You can watch episodes online and catch up via the ITV Hub.

Picture: CBS

More on: Love Island 2020