One girl leaves Love Island USA in tonight's first result while two new guys join the show.

Tonight's episode of Love Island USA features the first recoupling and dumping.

Advertisements

One girl will leave and single guy Tre seems to have all the power - but he's struggling to decide between Kaitlynn and Justine.

Whilst talking to Johnny, Tre admits that he wants to pick the girl that he can be affectionate with.

Johnny tells him: “I know you are cool with both of them. You've got to make a decision based off of if someone comes in and shows that girl that you pick a little bit of attention, if they’re going to jump shop just because they are getting attention.”

Tre say: “What I don’t want to happen, you’ve got Justine and Jeremiah in bed, they’re sharing a bed but that’s all they are doing. Just sharing a bed.”

As the recoupling looms, Tre has to make his decision which will see one girl being dumped from the island. Who will he choose?

Shortly after the results, the remaining couples face more shocks as two new guys get ready to stir things up.

Advertisements

Kierstan and Moira both receive a text telling them that they have been picked to go on dates, leaving their current partners, James and Carrington feeling unsettled.

The two newbies are: Caleb Corprew, a 24-year-old from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma and Calvin Cobb, a 25-year-old from Houston, Texas.

Kierstan heads on a date with Caleb whilst Moira is joined by Calvin.

On meeting Caleb, Kierstan says: “This is crazy, I did not expect to be on another date already.”

Caleb replies: “I’ve seen you on TV, you’re killing it, your beautiful. Are you excited?”

Whilst with Calvin and Moira discussions soon turn to her relationship with James.

Moria says: “James and I have already discussed that our heads won’t turn for newer people in the villa. Gosh I’m not good at this because you are so cute.”

Advertisements

With James and Carrington waiting for them back at the villa, are Kierstan and Moira’s heads about to be turned?

Love Island USA airs at 9PM nightly on ITV2.

More on: Love Island 2020