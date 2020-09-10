Here's a run down of the Love Island USA 2020 contestants on the cast of Season 2 and results so far.
Love Island USA's latest season is currently airing on ITV2.
Set in Las Vegas for this year, the singletons will be sequestered in a “bubble” at a stunning villa on top of Caesars Entertainment’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell.
Arielle Vandenberg hosts with voice over from Matthew Hoffman as a new cast embark on a summer of potential romance in one of the most famous cities in the world.
Playing the definitive game of love, the US Islanders will get to know each other in the hope of finding ‘the one’. But as new bombshells arrive on the ‘Island’, which couples will stand the test of time and make it all the way to the final, and have a chance of bagging the $50,000 cash prize?
Here's a recap of the current cast of Love Island USA 2020 contestants and who's left so far...
Love Island USA 2020 cast and results
The girls
Cely Vazquez - 24-year-old from Sacramento, California
Justine Ndiba - 27-year-old from Rockaway, New Jersey
Kierstan Saulter - 23-year-old from Austin, Texas
Mackenzie Dipman - 24-year-old from Scottsdale, Arizona
Moira Tumas - 28-year-old from Brielle, New Jersey
Rachel Lundell - 21-year-old from Minneapolis, Minnesota
Eliminated on Day 5: Kaitlynn Anderson - 27-year-old from Lapeer, Michigan
The boys
Caleb Corprew - 24-year-old from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
Calvin Cobb - 25-year-old from Houston, Texas
Carrington Rodriguez - 23-year-old from Salt Lake City, Utah
Connor Trott - 23-year-old from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
James McCool - 27-year-old from Winchester, Virginia
Jeremiah White - 22-year-old from De Kalb, Mississippi
Johnny Middlebrooks - 22-year-old from Chesapeake, Virginia
Tre Forte - 25-year-old from Boca Raton, Florida
Love Island USA series 2 airs on ITV2 at 9PM nightly.
You can also watch episodes online via ITV Hub.