Here's a run down of the Love Island USA 2020 contestants on the cast of Season 2 and results so far.

Love Island USA's latest season is currently airing on ITV2.

Advertisements

Set in Las Vegas for this year, the singletons will be sequestered in a “bubble” at a stunning villa on top of Caesars Entertainment’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell.

Arielle Vandenberg hosts with voice over from Matthew Hoffman as a new cast embark on a summer of potential romance in one of the most famous cities in the world.

Playing the definitive game of love, the US Islanders will get to know each other in the hope of finding ‘the one’. But as new bombshells arrive on the ‘Island’, which couples will stand the test of time and make it all the way to the final, and have a chance of bagging the $50,000 cash prize?

Here's a recap of the current cast of Love Island USA 2020 contestants and who's left so far...

Love Island USA 2020 cast and results

The girls

Cely Vazquez - 24-year-old from Sacramento, California

Justine Ndiba - 27-year-old from Rockaway, New Jersey

Kierstan Saulter - 23-year-old from Austin, Texas

Advertisements

Mackenzie Dipman - 24-year-old from Scottsdale, Arizona

Moira Tumas - 28-year-old from Brielle, New Jersey

Rachel Lundell - 21-year-old from Minneapolis, Minnesota

Eliminated on Day 5: Kaitlynn Anderson - 27-year-old from Lapeer, Michigan

The boys

Caleb Corprew - 24-year-old from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Calvin Cobb - 25-year-old from Houston, Texas

Carrington Rodriguez - 23-year-old from Salt Lake City, Utah

Connor Trott - 23-year-old from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

James McCool - 27-year-old from Winchester, Virginia

Jeremiah White - 22-year-old from De Kalb, Mississippi

Johnny Middlebrooks - 22-year-old from Chesapeake, Virginia

Tre Forte - 25-year-old from Boca Raton, Florida

Advertisements

Love Island USA series 2 airs on ITV2 at 9PM nightly.

You can also watch episodes online via ITV Hub.

More on: Love Island 2020