Love Island US returns for season 2 in a Las Vegas hotel

Love Island US returns for a second season this summer albeit in a rather different setting.

While the UK version has been rested due to the pandemic, the American show will continue with a brand new filing location.

Rather than the resort on the island of Fiji that featured in the first series, the new run will film at a hotel in Las Vegas.

The cast, to be announced will form a “bubble” at Caesars Entertainment’s boutique hotel, The Cromwell.

Explaining the safety measures put in place, ITV said: "All Las Vegas staff and crew working on the production and all cast participating will be within quarantined “bubbles” where they will undergo isolation before production begins and be tested prior to beginning work, and the cast will be tested prior to their participation.

"They will also all be regularly tested throughout the season, as well as screened daily for symptoms. Crew and staff will be required to wear PPE and work in pods to enhance social distancing. Stringent and ongoing cleaning and disinfecting protocols in filming and production areas will be in place."

ITV added that there will be "compliance officers" who monitor and enforce all the health and safety protocols.

Love Island USA will start on August 24 and air nightly on CBS in the US. Host Arielle Vandenberg and narrator Matthew Hoffman will both return.

As for UK fans, it's not yet been announced if the series will air here in Britain. The original USA series aired on ITVBe shortly after its American broadcast - so watch this space!

